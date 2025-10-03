Ikea Snags Nike’s NY Flagship Store for $213M—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Ikea has struggled to open a viable retail space in Manhattan, but that could soon change—the Swedish furniture giant just dropped $213 million on Nike’s flagship store in SoHo. It’s still too soon to say, though, whether the plan is to swap out sneakers for sofas. (Crain’s New York)
Once nicknamed Doralzuela for its booming Venezuelan community, the Miami suburb of Doral is now watching families pack up overnight, leaving apartments vacant and rents at three-year lows. With immigration protections in limbo, the community’s housing scene is unraveling at the seams. (The Wall Street Journal)
New unpublished plans from the Trump administration could push millions of people off housing assistance, with rules proposing work requirements, two-year limits, and stripping support from mixed-status families—even if the only ineligible member is a child. (ProPublica)
To keep wildfire survivors close to their community, Lahaina, Hawaii, swapped hotel vouchers for 450 modular homes, creating a $185 million tiny home village. Ka La‘i Ola is both a refuge and a bit of an experiment, testing if the homes can actually become lasting infrastructure. (The New York Times)
On the Lower Sioux reservation in Minnesota, hemp is the new concrete: the tribe is growing its own crop and turning it into hempcrete with plans to build 200 energy-efficient homes and renovate at least 30 more moldy and dilapidated federal housing units. Here’s how the tribe is creating sustainable housing on its own terms. (Dwell)
