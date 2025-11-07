Cleaning for the Rich Is Now a Six-Figure Job—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Highly trained housekeepers who know how to dust a Giacometti are now more in demand than ever. The ultrarich are increasingly making their homes museumlike by filling them with million-dollar sofas and precious antiques, making them all the more difficult to care for. Here’s how cleaning these extravagant properties has turned into a six-figure job. (Bloomberg)

One of NYC’s most recognizable landmarks is getting a new life. The Flatiron Building is undergoing an office-to-condo conversion that will turn the triangular tower into 38 luxury apartments, some with price tags as striking as their weirdly shaped layouts. (The New York Times)

Zillow just added in-app messaging to let users share listings, plot offers, and debate kitchens without toggling between texts and tabs. With this move, the platform is aiming to make house hunting more consolidated, and more social, turning real estate into a group chat. (North Jersey)