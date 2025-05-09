Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House May Close—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House may soon close to the public, as L.A.’s proposed budget cuts slash staffing and put its UNESCO World Heritage status at risk. (The Los Angeles Times)
- As high mortgage rates and tariffs stall what should be a busy spring home-buying season, home builders are throwing everything—including the kitchen sink—at buyers: discounts, design upgrades, mortgage-rate buydowns, and more. (The Wall Street Journal)
To keep families from leaving cities, architects are reviving an age-old solution: the courtyard. Here’s how shared green spaces—once staples of city life from Brooklyn to Santa Monica—are being reimagined to make urban living work for families. (Bloomberg)
Cracks are showing in the crown jewel of billionaires’ row, where condo owners at 432 Park Avenue are suing developers for more than $165 million. The suit claims developers hid nearly 1,900 facade defects, some deemed "life safety" risks. (The New York Times)
Prefab ADUs promised a turnkey path to affordable housing, but several builders are making promises they can’t keep (or never intended to), leaving buyers thousands of dollars short. (Dwell)
Top image by Maggie Shannon
