Hawaii’s New Leave-No-Trace Tourist Tax—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
Hawaii is raising its hotel tax to nearly 19 percent, with plans to use the estimated extra $100 million a year it would bring in to fight climate change—from wildfire prevention to beach restoration. Think of it as a leave-no-trace surcharge: if you love Hawaii’s beauty, you’ll help pay to protect it. (NPR)
- A massive blackout plunged Spain, Portugal, and parts of France into chaos, with trains halted, airports delayed, and water pumps failing. Engineers now face a "black start" as they reconnect the grid piece by piece like "assembling some hellishly complicated Ikea furniture." (Wired)
NYC’s Rent Guidelines Board voted preliminarily to raise rents on nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments—up to 4.75 percent for one-year leases, and up to 7.75 percent for two-year leases. Tenant advocates blasted the move as an attack on affordability, while landlords said even the highest proposed hikes won’t cover their maintenance costs. (The New York Times)
Uber is planning to roll out thousands of Volkswagen’s self-driving electric vans, starting in Los Angeles by 2026. The ID. Buzz fleet will show up in the Uber app, but only after regulators give the company the go-ahead. (Design Boom)
Former NFL player Kevin Jones reworked USM’s famous Haller shelving with magnetic, reversible felt panels that snap on to metal frames. Here’s how his radical update aims to bring a warmer, more human feel to the modular classic. (Dwell)
