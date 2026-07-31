The Battle Over SF’s Great Highway Marches On—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- San Francisco voters will once again decide the fate of the Great Highway this November, as a new ballot measure seeks to reopen the coastal road to weekday traffic, threatening Sunset Dunes Park. Here’s why the measure—and where residents stand on it—has become a reflection of neighborhood identity. (San Francisco Chronicle)
Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed pied-à-terre tax has put luxury second homes under scrutiny, with a Department of Finance (DOF) webpage listing high profile owners including Anna Wintour, Cynthia Nixon, Taylor Swift, and even multiple city council members. A DOF spokesperson says the list is preliminary. (New York Post)
Compass has been called before Congress for lawmakers to investigate whether its partnership with Midwest Real Estate Data’s private listing network limits competition and reduces transparency. Here’s why the inquiry adds to growing scrutiny of private listings as Compass and Zillow continue battling over how their homes are marketed. (The New York Times)
Antoni Gaudí’s iconic Sagrada Família may finally be nearing completion after more than 160 years, but its final phase has sparked tensions in Barcelona. Plans for the basilica’s Glory Facade, a dramatic entrance and sweeping staircase, could mean demolishing nearby apartment buildings and displacing nearly 3,000 residents. (Bloomberg)
Etsy used to be known for quirky, handmade goods, but now the marketplace is potentially "flopping" as AI listings, knockoffs, and mass-produced products are driving many sellers away. Artists say the flood of AI is making it hard for their original work to stand out to customers. (Wired)
Top photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
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