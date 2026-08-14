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Housing Advocates Eye L.A.’s Golf Courses—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This WeekView 2 Photos

Housing Advocates Eye L.A.’s Golf Courses—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Elon Musk plans to build the largest building on earth, Hartford, Connecticut, fights back against private equity, and more.
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  • A Los Angeles architect argues the city could ease its housing crisis by redeveloping golf courses into housing, estimating that, for example, the 200-acre Rancho Park golf course could fit 15,000 affordable housing units. As you’d guess, some golfers aren’t the biggest fans. (Bloomberg)

  • Comedian Jenny Yang is hosting comedy shows in grocery stores across the country, using her tour to bring customers—and laughs—to businesses hit hard by immigration crackdowns. The shows also raise money for local nonprofits. (AP News)

  • A UCLA housing competition put California’s new pro-density laws to the test, with three winning projects set to bring around 20 new homes to vacant parcels in Los Angeles. Organizers hope the projects can serve as a larger blueprint for building on the city’s roughly 24,000 privately-owned vacant lots. (Dwell)

  • Elon Musk wants to build a $16.8 billion chip factory in Grimes County, Texas, that would span more than 100 million square feet, making it the largest and most valuable building on Earth—if the project goes to plan. (Architectural Digest)

Waterbury Hospital, pictured above, is one of several vital institutions in Hartford that have felt the effects of private equity ownership.

Waterbury Hospital, pictured above, is one of several vital institutions in Hartford that have felt the effects of private equity ownership.

  • In Hartford, Connecticut, private equity firms are raking in hundreds of millions in profit from buying up struggling hospitals, mobile home parks, and even the city’s local newspaper. Now, legislators are trying to curb the industry’s influence with new regulations and lawsuits. (Fast Company)

Top photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

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