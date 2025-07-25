Frank Lloyd Wright Gets a Film and TV Deal—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Frank Lloyd Wright’s legacy might soon be getting the Hollywood treatment. Galisteo Media has secured exclusive rights from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to develop scripted series, films, and unscripted projects inspired by his life and work. (Deadline)
At Belton High School in Texas, mock tiny home building might as well be a varsity sport. The school has the winningest record at the TeamWorks national contest, and this year, a group of rookies sought to once again bring back a win. After months of late-night practices and a two-day blitz in Atlanta, here’s how they fared. (The New York Times)
Trump is mulling over a plan to nix capital gains taxes on home sales. While pitched as a fix for gridlocked inventory, critics say the proposal skews toward the wealthy and will only pad the pockets of longtime homeowners. (CNBC)
After January’s wildfires displaced thousands in L.A., the city attorney sued Airbnb for allegedly enabling rampant price gouging on more than 2,000 rentals despite the state of emergency meant to freeze rental rates. While Airbnb responded by citing its $30 million relief effort, the lawsuit claims inflated prices and bogus hosts still slipped through the cracks. (The Los Angeles Times)
In Navajo Nation, Native Renewables is replacing extension cords, lanterns, and other makeshift power sources with off-grid solar systems. Here’s how the Indigenous-led nonprofit is lighting homes, preserving harvests, and building a more sustainable future. (The New York Times)
