Florida’s Skyscrapers Are Sinking—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Developers remade Sunny Isles Beach into a sprawl of luxury high-rises, but underestimated exactly how much some of these 50-story towers would shift in the sand. Engineering reports show foundations are sinking two to three times more than expected, raising questions about the future of coastal development, and who should foot the bill when things go wrong. (Miami Herald)

New York’s housing market is facing an ironic twist. As Mamdani calls for stricter rent controls, owners of affordable housing developments are struggling to keep the lights on as insurance, utilities, and maintenance costs outpace what they’re able to collect in rent. According to a new report, the government might need to cough up $1 billion to keep these buildings running. (The Wall Street Journal)