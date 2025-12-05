Florida’s Skyscrapers Are Sinking—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
Developers remade Sunny Isles Beach into a sprawl of luxury high-rises, but underestimated exactly how much some of these 50-story towers would shift in the sand. Engineering reports show foundations are sinking two to three times more than expected, raising questions about the future of coastal development, and who should foot the bill when things go wrong. (Miami Herald)
New York’s housing market is facing an ironic twist. As Mamdani calls for stricter rent controls, owners of affordable housing developments are struggling to keep the lights on as insurance, utilities, and maintenance costs outpace what they’re able to collect in rent. According to a new report, the government might need to cough up $1 billion to keep these buildings running. (The Wall Street Journal)
In South Los Angeles, Olympia Auset created Süprmarkt, a nonprofit, Afrocentric, organic grocer reshaping what’s possible in what has long been a food desert. Here’s how crowdfunding and a mission to celebrate Black and Latino wellness grew into a neighborhood hub that proves healthy eating shouldn’t be a luxury. (The Los Angeles Times)
Zillow has scrapped its climate-risk scores after agents and homeowners said the wildfire and flood forecasts were tanking their deals. The removal of this feature highlights a larger real estate dilemma: buyers crave transparency, but predicting risk house-by-house can be bad for business. (The New York Times)
Trump is pushing for a 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom, but even his own architect is urging him to pump the brakes, warning the massive addition could swallow the historic mansion it’s meant to complement. Critics say the project is starting to look less like a civic upgrade and more like the president trying to build his ultimate showpiece. (The Washington Post)
Top photo by Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images
