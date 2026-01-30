D.C. Could Say Bye Bye, Brutalist Buildings—and Everything Else You Need to Know This Week

A year after fires swept through Los Angeles, homebuilding efforts are underway in Pacific Palisades and Altadena—from grassroots coalitions to developer projects. Now, Trump has signed an executive order to seize control of wildfire recovery, telling the California Post he wants to "just give the people their permits they want to build." But in the aftermath of the fires, many survivors are saying insurance delays and other issues are slowing them down more than red tape. (Politico)