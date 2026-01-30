D.C. Could Say Bye Bye, Brutalist Buildings—and Everything Else You Need to Know This Week
- Architects associated with the Catholic University are leading a plan to demolish a huge cluster of neglected brutalist federal buildings in Washington, D.C., like the Forrestal Building, and replace them with a new neoclassical-style neighborhood of housing, parks, and grand buildings that would extend the National Mall. Here’s what’s being proposed for "Fedlandia," the new vision for Washington’s downtown. (Bloomberg)
California is now the first state to require real estate listings to provide an explicit disclaimer as to whether home photos have been altered—and provide the original images—aiming to curb misleading virtual staging and AI-generated upgrades that spruce up properties to make them look way better online than in real life. (San Francisco Chronicle)
Small towns across the U.S. are reviving main streets by turning homes and storefronts into shared "flex plexes," pods, and microcenters that help family childcare providers open affordable, licensed programs without the crushing start-up costs. Here’s how the business model is rethinking childcare in rural communities. (Daily Yonder)
A year after fires swept through Los Angeles, homebuilding efforts are underway in Pacific Palisades and Altadena—from grassroots coalitions to developer projects. Now, Trump has signed an executive order to seize control of wildfire recovery, telling the California Post he wants to "just give the people their permits they want to build." But in the aftermath of the fires, many survivors are saying insurance delays and other issues are slowing them down more than red tape. (Politico)
Homebuyers are walking away from deals at the fastest rate in nearly a decade, with over 40,000 purchase contracts canceled in December as sellers flood the market and buyers grow more cautious. Here’s what’s making buyers back out. (CNBC)
Top photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images
TopicsDesign News
