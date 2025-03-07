Airstream’s First All-Electric Travel Trailer—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
Airbnb hosts are packing their bags—not for a getaway, but in protest. Hosts are ditching the platform in droves due to cofounder Joe Gebbia’s involvement with DOGE, Elon Musk, and the Trump administration’s controversial cost-cutting machine. (The San Francisco Standard)
- Airstream takes glamping on the road with a new all-electric travel trailer, decked out with solar panels and even a composting toilet. (Wallpaper)
Architect Liu Jiakun just won the biggest prize in his field, not for flashy projects or a signature style, but for his wise, common-sense approach. (Dwell)
KieranTimberlake just handed the keys to the kingdom to its own employees. After 40 years of being founder-led, the acclaimed architecture firm is now 100-percent employee-owned. (The Architect’s Newspaper)
Los Angeles homebuyers thought they were in a tough market before. Now, post-wildfires, it’s an all out "hunger games" for housing. (The New York Times)
As AI creeps into white collar jobs and college keeps getting pricier, high schools across the U.S. are investing in shop class, suggesting hands-on skills are the real cutting edge. (The Wall Street Journal)
Top photo courtesy of Airstream
Published
TopicsDesign News
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.