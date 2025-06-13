Donald Judd Gets a Historic District in Marfa—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- The National Register of Historic Places just designated a new Donald Judd Historic District in Marfa, Texas, recognizing the artist’s radical transformation of a quiet ranching town into a landmark of contemporary art and architecture. (The Architect's Newspaper)
- As L.A. begins to rebuild after devastating wildfires, Trump’s mass deportation plans threaten to derail recovery by targeting many undocumented workers who power the construction industry—one longtime day laborer warns the impact would be "destructive." (CNN)
L.A.’s iconic hot pink park chairs have become makeshift shields as protesters repurpose them amid anti-ICE demonstrations near City Hall. Here’s how their bold color and flexible design now echo the spirit of the protests themselves. (Fast Company)
For the first time in 25 years, the U.S. is set to shrink its office footprint, with more square footage of office space being demolished or converted than built. (CNBC)
Eighty-five years after Frank Lloyd Wright sketched a mobile trailer, Airstream has collaborated with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation on a trailer that channels his Usonian style—think skylights, cherry-veneered dinettes, foldaway furniture, and a connection to the outdoors. (Dwell)
Top photo by Florian Holzherr, courtesy of The Chinati Foundation.
Published
TopicsDesign News
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.