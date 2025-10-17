How Diane Keaton Preserved L.A. Architecture—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Diane Keaton, who died last week, fought to keep Los Angeles’s architectural history intact. From rallying to save the doomed Ambassador Hotel to celebrating the restoration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House, she made preservation her mission—advocating that old buildings, too, deserve a starring role. (Variety)

Across the country, libraries are doubling as civic anchors, reviving sleepy downtowns with maker spaces and yoga classes among the bookshelves. (Bloomberg)

A decommissioned power plant in Norwalk, Connecticut, is being reborn as Manresa Wilds, a 125-acre park. Here’s how the project will turn the industrial relic into a nature retreat, complete with various habitats, beaches, and thermal pools. (The New York Times)