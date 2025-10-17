How Diane Keaton Preserved L.A. Architecture—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Diane Keaton, who died last week, fought to keep Los Angeles’s architectural history intact. From rallying to save the doomed Ambassador Hotel to celebrating the restoration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House, she made preservation her mission—advocating that old buildings, too, deserve a starring role. (Variety)
Across the country, libraries are doubling as civic anchors, reviving sleepy downtowns with maker spaces and yoga classes among the bookshelves. (Bloomberg)
A decommissioned power plant in Norwalk, Connecticut, is being reborn as Manresa Wilds, a 125-acre park. Here’s how the project will turn the industrial relic into a nature retreat, complete with various habitats, beaches, and thermal pools. (The New York Times)
After being surveilled by the NYPD as a teenager, Asad Dandia turned his experience into a full-time job, leading radical walking tours that reclaim NYC’s streets through the stories of those once erased from them. His project, New York Narratives, traces the city’s Muslim, immigrant, and working-class past. (The Nation)
New Englanders are becoming increasingly irked by "leaf-peeper" tourism, as influencer-fueled crowds clog roads and trespass on farms in pursuit of the perfect fall photo. Fed up with the chaos, some towns are closing scenic routes and even selling figurines mocking selfie-hungry tourists. (The Wall Street Journal)
Top photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images
