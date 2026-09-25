Data Centers Are Trying to Cozy Up to Towns—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

As communities push back against environmental pollution, higher bills, and other negative impacts of data centers, the companies behind them are opening their doors and making a more "public case" for new projects and the tax incentives that come with them. In Virginia, Digital Realty’s server showroom gives officials, residents, and students a rare look inside what data centers actually do in hopes of winning back trust. (Bloomberg)

Actor Christian Bale opened a nonprofit foster care village in Palmdale, California, designed to keep siblings under the same roof. Together California’s six town houses, which can accommodate up to 72 children and their caregivers, share a courtyard, playground, and community center. (The New York Times)

An Oakland couple turned seven homes into Radish, a communal living compound where up to 20 adults shared meals, childcare, and everyday life. The compound was built around the belief that people are happiest living near those they care about, and includes a shared space called "the Blueberry" and a nightly "baby happy hour." After eight years, the $3.95 million property is up for sale. (The New York Times)