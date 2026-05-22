Welcome to the Social Sauna Era—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Saunas like Othership are becoming North America’s newest social hotspots, turning spa sweat sessions into DJ sets, comedy nights, singles socials, and theatrical wellness performances as guests trade bars and clubs for communal bathing. (Condé Nast Traveler)

California is considering banning high-silica quartz countertops after hundreds of workers developed silicosis, an irreversible lung disease. Safety experts warn thousands more fabricators across the U.S. may already have undiagnosed silicosis from cutting slabs of the popular material. (NPR)

This week, the House overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan housing bill that would stop large investors from buying more single-family homes while still allowing them to build new rental housing. But, the bill’s future remains uncertain, as it’s not clear whether it will pass in the Senate or be signed off by Trump. (CNBC)