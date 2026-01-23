Yes, a Public Restroom Just Won a Design Award—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

New York’s 2026 AIA design awards put a spotlight on both high profile projects like Lincoln Center’s revamp, and smaller ones like a tiny modular public bathroom on Staten Island, marking a move away from flashy "starchitecture" toward design that serves everyday city life. Here’s what makes the bathroom worthy of the accolade. (Gothamist)

America’s housing crisis is about more than a shortage of homes—it’s also about the "soul-deadening" sprawl that’s expands over swaths of the country. Here’s how combatting an epidemic of ugly homes might simultaneously ease the affordability crisis. (Vox)

A Los Angeles judge has cleared the way for a construction consultant’s lawsuit against Kanye West to go to trial, after claims that Ye put him in "extreme danger" while gutting the $57 million Tadao Ando–designed Malibu mansion he bought in 2021. Here’s what the lawsuit alleges, and how the mansion’s new owner plans to restore the place. (Rolling Stone)