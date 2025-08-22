L.A. Is Getting a BIG-Designed Megaproject—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

A megaproject by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), 670 Mesquit, has officially been greenlit in L.A.’s Arts District. The tiered four-building complex will stack 895 residential units, a school, a hotel, offices, and even a public park. (Dezeen)

Frank Lloyd Wright’s final residential commission is getting its own TV series. The Last Wright, which will soon be available on HBO Max, follows the construction of RiverRock House, built 66 years after his death. The show captures the challenges of building a Usonian house today, with builders asking "what would Frank do?" at every step. (Architectural Digest)

A white-only, straight-only homesteading community called Return to the Land has cropped up in rural Arkansas. Citing a narrow housing law exemption and emboldened by the current political climate, the founders are testing the limits of fair housing protections with a compound that feels part white nationalist cult, part prepper fantasy. (The New York Times)