L.A. Is Getting a BIG-Designed Megaproject—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- A megaproject by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), 670 Mesquit, has officially been greenlit in L.A.’s Arts District. The tiered four-building complex will stack 895 residential units, a school, a hotel, offices, and even a public park. (Dezeen)
Frank Lloyd Wright’s final residential commission is getting its own TV series. The Last Wright, which will soon be available on HBO Max, follows the construction of RiverRock House, built 66 years after his death. The show captures the challenges of building a Usonian house today, with builders asking "what would Frank do?" at every step. (Architectural Digest)
A white-only, straight-only homesteading community called Return to the Land has cropped up in rural Arkansas. Citing a narrow housing law exemption and emboldened by the current political climate, the founders are testing the limits of fair housing protections with a compound that feels part white nationalist cult, part prepper fantasy. (The New York Times)
New York City just opened its first "deliverista hub," turning an old newsstand near City Hall into a rest and charging station for the city’s 80,000 app-based delivery workers. It lacks bathrooms and probably won’t go far alone: As e-bikes crowd plazas and battery theft surges, the real challenge is building public infrastructure that treats delivery drivers as essential, not invisible. (Streetsblog NYC)
Somewhat surprisingly, intercity buses are "doing their big one." Ridership is booming, outpacing Amtrak by about 75 percent, as new multimodal terminals are popping up in major cities across the U.S. like Boston, Atlanta, and Dallas. (Smart Cities Dive)
Top image courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
Published
TopicsDesign News
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.