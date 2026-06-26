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Ohio’s Basket Building Lists for $8.5M—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This WeekView 2 Photos

Ohio’s Basket Building Lists for $8.5M—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Trump balks at signing the affordable housing bill, Alice Walton’s Arkansas museum expands by more than 100,000 square feet, and more.
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  • Ohio’s iconic seven-story basket building, originally built as Longaberger’s headquarters, has hit the market for $8.5 million after sitting vacant for years. The landmark’s owner hopes that whoever comes next preserves its kitschy design and its history. (The New York Times)

  • Donald Trump abruptly canceled the signing of a bipartisan affordable housing bill, saying it will remain on hold until the Senate passes his election integrity bill, which mandates voters provide proof of citizenship, even though Republican leaders say the votes aren’t there. (The Washington Post)

  • Architect Jeanne Gang’s two new exhibitions at the Chicago Architecture Center spotlight how architecture can better coexist with wildlife, from bird safe glass windows to information on protecting the region’s vital habitats. Here’s how they make the case for designing cities that coexist with nature. (Chicago Sun Times)

In northeastern Sweden, a shimmering purple sauna made of titanium-coated stainless steel helps turn a former industrial site into a space for climate conversation.

In northeastern Sweden, a shimmering purple sauna made of titanium-coated stainless steel helps turn a former industrial site into a space for climate conversation.

  • Wasteland, a new "climate action park" in Sweden, has turned a once-polluted industrial area into an art-filled space for reflection on climate change. Its central installation by Bigert & Bergström is a sauna designed after lithium crystals, which invites visitors to recharge, sweat, and perhaps discuss the future. (Dwell)

  • Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas has unveiled a 114,000-square-foot expansion by Safdie Architects, furthering Alice Walton’s original vision of a campus where art, nature, and wellness can intersect. (Bloomberg)

Top photo by Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty Images

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