An I.M. Pei House in Texas Lists for $22M—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Known for Owning Manhattan and Million Dollar Listing New York, Ryan Serhant is heading west with the California debut of his eponymous brokerage. Already boasting $2 billion in inventory, standout listings include a $195 million Beverly Hills mansion with room for 10,000 bottles of wine and a 24-car garage. (The New York Post)

After losing his home in the 2025 Palisades Fire, Billy Crystal is returning to Broadway this fall with 860, a one-man show he wrote and named for the burned-down address where he lived for 46 years. (Variety)