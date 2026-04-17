An I.M. Pei House in Texas Lists for $22M—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- The largest of just three homes designed by I.M. Pei has hit the market in Fort Worth, Texas, for $22 million. Designed in 1969 for an oil-and-banking heiress and her fourth husband, who loved to entertain, the sprawling 19,000-square-foot home backs up its price tag with three kitchens, seven bedrooms, and two wine cellars. (The Wall Street Journal)
- A hyper-exact replica of Michael S. Smith’s design for Barack Obama’s Oval Office is nearly finished at the $850 million Obama Presidential Center. The near one-to-one remake includes sanctioned reproductions of two Edward Hopper paintings, pottery by the Native American artists whose work was on display in the original office, and a bowl of plastic apples. Here’s what else it holds. (Chicago Sun-Times)
Known for Owning Manhattan and Million Dollar Listing New York, Ryan Serhant is heading west with the California debut of his eponymous brokerage. Already boasting $2 billion in inventory, standout listings include a $195 million Beverly Hills mansion with room for 10,000 bottles of wine and a 24-car garage. (The New York Post)
After losing his home in the 2025 Palisades Fire, Billy Crystal is returning to Broadway this fall with 860, a one-man show he wrote and named for the burned-down address where he lived for 46 years. (Variety)
For April Fools’, Ikea said it was launching a vegan, meatball-flavored lollipop. Now it’s no longer a joke: The furniture retail giant is partnering with Chupa Chups for a real launch, and says it is giving away one million lollipops to in-store customers this June. (People)
Top photo courtesy JA2
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