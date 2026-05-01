SubscribeSign In
How Architect Donlyn Lyndon Shaped Sea Ranch—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This WeekView 2 Photos

How Architect Donlyn Lyndon Shaped Sea Ranch—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

A live/work community of tech founders pops up in the suburbs of Texas, Trump’s ballroom firm receives a secret multimillion-dollar contract, and more.
Text by
View 2 Photos
  • Donlyn Lyndon, one of the original architects of California’s Sea Ranch and a longtime educator, has died at 90. He spent his life creating and teaching about environmentally-conscious design. (The Architect's Newspaper)

  • In Lockhart, Texas, a 1,200-acre live/work campus called Proto-Town is home to young robotics, energy, and defense start-up founders, most of whom live in trailers nearby. The community is part of a broader trend of Austin suburbs becoming a hub for "hard tech" companies. (The Wall Street Journal)

  • The Trump administration sneakily awarded Clark Construction, the firm in charge of the ballroom, a no-bid, $17.4 million federal contract to repair Lafayette Park, near the White House. This move tripled earlier cost estimates and cut out any competition through a rarely used "urgency" exception. (The New York Times)

  • Anchorage, Alaska, is trying to tackle its housing shortage with a new initiative offering free, preapproved ADU designs as a way to streamline the building of new housing. Here’s how the city says it plans to achieve its goal of building 10,000 homes in the next 10 years. (The Architect’s Newspaper)

At Salone del Mobile in Milan, experimental materials met collectible design spectacle.

At Salone del Mobile in Milan, experimental materials met collectible design spectacle.

Top photo by Maynard Lyndon

Published

Topics

Design News

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.