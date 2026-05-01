How Architect Donlyn Lyndon Shaped Sea Ranch—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Donlyn Lyndon, one of the original architects of California’s Sea Ranch and a longtime educator, has died at 90. He spent his life creating and teaching about environmentally-conscious design. (The Architect's Newspaper)

In Lockhart, Texas, a 1,200-acre live/work campus called Proto-Town is home to young robotics, energy, and defense start-up founders, most of whom live in trailers nearby. The community is part of a broader trend of Austin suburbs becoming a hub for "hard tech" companies. (The Wall Street Journal)

The Trump administration sneakily awarded Clark Construction, the firm in charge of the ballroom, a no-bid, $17.4 million federal contract to repair Lafayette Park, near the White House. This move tripled earlier cost estimates and cut out any competition through a rarely used "urgency" exception. (The New York Times)