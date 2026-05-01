How Architect Donlyn Lyndon Shaped Sea Ranch—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Donlyn Lyndon, one of the original architects of California’s Sea Ranch and a longtime educator, has died at 90. He spent his life creating and teaching about environmentally-conscious design. (The Architect's Newspaper)
In Lockhart, Texas, a 1,200-acre live/work campus called Proto-Town is home to young robotics, energy, and defense start-up founders, most of whom live in trailers nearby. The community is part of a broader trend of Austin suburbs becoming a hub for "hard tech" companies. (The Wall Street Journal)
The Trump administration sneakily awarded Clark Construction, the firm in charge of the ballroom, a no-bid, $17.4 million federal contract to repair Lafayette Park, near the White House. This move tripled earlier cost estimates and cut out any competition through a rarely used "urgency" exception. (The New York Times)
Anchorage, Alaska, is trying to tackle its housing shortage with a new initiative offering free, preapproved ADU designs as a way to streamline the building of new housing. Here’s how the city says it plans to achieve its goal of building 10,000 homes in the next 10 years. (The Architect’s Newspaper)
In Milan last week, while Dwell’s visual media editor ran around town to find the very best that design week had an offer, executive editor Kate Dries stopped by Salone del Mobile, where she found everything from seaweed-based lighting by Studio Suyangchoi to a stool and chair made of compressed coffee grounds by Studio Banda. (Dwell)
Top photo by Maynard Lyndon
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