Diane Keaton’s Homewares Are Headed to Auction—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Bonhams’s four-part auction of Diane Keaton’s eclectic trove of personal belongings will feature a sale devoted entirely to home furnishings. At Home with Diane, running online June 1 through June 10, is set to include more than 150 pieces from multiple properties belonging to the late actress, including a pre-styled metal step ladder expected to fetch upwards of $1,000. (Artnet)
A mainstay of Milan Design Week, Alcova, a platform with a focus on emerging design, is heading to Mexico City for Art Week 2027. The itinerant showcase will unfold across a restored 1930s building in Juárez and the 1950s Casa Reforma by Francisco Artigas. See how the expansion underscores the city’s rise as a design capital. (Dezeen)
One of the most recognizable pieces of land in American art, immortalized in Andrew Wyeth’s haunting painting Christina’s World, has formally opened to the public following its transfer to the Georges River Land Trust. Part of a broader effort to preserve the places that shaped Andrew and Betsy Wyeth’s lives and legacy, the move turns a once loosely accessible field into an invitation to seek out a view that is as real as it is imagined. (Midcoast Villager)
New York City is considering a new way to tax the rich. Backed by Kathy Hochul and supported by Zohran Mamdani, a proposed tiered surcharge on pieds-à-terre valued at $5 million or more aims to generate roughly $500 million annually from luxury properties that are not primary residences. But with many of these so-called second homes held through shell companies and opaque LLCs, the plan also revives a familiar question about ownership in one of the world’s most exclusive real estate markets—who, exactly, owns the city? (The New York Times)
After decades selling everything from the Shake Weight to the Slanket, QVC Group has filed for bankruptcy, citing a crushing $6.6 billion in debt. The restructuring aims to cut that load to a more palatable $1.3 billion, with business continuing as usual in the meantime. In a statement, CEO David Rawlinson said the process will "accelerate our return to growth," with bets placed on TikTok Shop and the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming platforms to usher the cable shopping giant into its next era. (Variety)
Top photo credit Ruvén Afanador, courtesy of Bonhams
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