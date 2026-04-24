Diane Keaton’s Homewares Are Headed to Auction—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

New York City is considering a new way to tax the rich. Backed by Kathy Hochul and supported by Zohran Mamdani, a proposed tiered surcharge on pieds-à-terre valued at $5 million or more aims to generate roughly $500 million annually from luxury properties that are not primary residences. But with many of these so-called second homes held through shell companies and opaque LLCs, the plan also revives a familiar question about ownership in one of the world’s most exclusive real estate markets—who, exactly, owns the city? (The New York Times)