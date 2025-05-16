Airbnb’s “Midlife Crisis”—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is spending hundreds of millions to turn the home rental giant into a lifestyle "everything app": you can still book a stay—but also fitness classes, food experiences, skincare appointments, and much more. (Wired)
After spending millions on a failed ballot initiative, tech-backed developer California Forever is now working with two small cities in Solano County to annex land, potentially moving forward with plans for a controversial megacity without voter approval. (Fast Company)
As wildfires consume homes across the American West, adobe home building is seeing something of a revival—and not just in the U.S. Here’s how devotees of the ancient, fireproof construction style from California to Germany are sharing their resources and knowledge. (Dwell)
When they realized they’d likely spend more time with their friends in adolescence and early adulthood than the rest of their lives combined, a couple reimagined how to raise kids—with their best friends. Here’s what their experiment says about collective parenting and how it challenges the limits of traditional nuclear households. (The Atlantic)
The short-term rental gold rush in Galveston, Texas, is crashing as vacation home owners—lured by pandemic-era Airbnb hype—rush to sell amid soaring insurance costs, rising taxes, and too few tourists to fill an excess of listings. (Newsweek)
Top image courtesy of Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images
