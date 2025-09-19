Ace Comes for Big Hardware’s Lunch Money. Plus, Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Ace Hardware has carved out a niche in the home improvement space by curating custom, local offerings that include surfboards in SoCal and shrimp cleaning tools in coastal North Carolina. Now the hardware store is the first U.S. co-op retailer to partner with DoorDash, stiffening the competition for the likes of Home Depot and Lowe’s. (The Street)

A $165 billion data complex planned for rural New Mexico promises jobs but is stirring fears over scarce water in a region still reeling from decades of utility mismanagement. Here’s why Sunland Park is pushing back against what they believe is tech’s resource-hungry appetite. (Mother Jones)

Hulu and Freeform just greenlit That Thrifting Show, an unscripted series where design duos will race to decorate rooms using only thrifted treasures. The show will be hosted and executive produced by Good Morning America star Lara Spencer. (Deadline)

