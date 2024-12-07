What We Unearthed at Alcova, the Messy, Fascinating Emerging Designer Fair

"Going to Art Basel" isn’t just about checking out the country’s biggest and most prestigious international art fair. As much a part of the experience are all the associated art week happenings: openings, dance parties, "activations," and of course, more incredible fairs. Among them are Design Miami, Basel’s sister event that focuses on furniture and collectibles, and an exhibition by NADA, a not-for-profit organization, showing work by fresh voices in the contemporary art scene.

A new fair on the Miami block is Alcova, a satellite of the popular anchor program from Milan Design Week that draws 90,000 visitors for showcasing emerging designers in non-traditional venues. For their second year in the U.S., founders Valentina Ciuffi and Joseph Grima took over the Miami River Inn in East Little Havana, filling the city’s oldest hotel featuring artists from across the world. Meandering through four small pastel-colored Victorian cottages packed with more than 40 exhibitors, we saw it all, from an immersive plant installation to an aluminum-and-pink rubber porta potty.

Once you sift through some of the half-baked work, there’s brilliance to be found. Luckily, we did that for you. Here’s what stood out: