Design for Kids, Reviewed by Actual Kids

If you’re a parent who cares about beautiful design, you likely want your child to grow up surrounded by thoughtfully made items. So we’re exploring a group of new attractive (and educational) toys—all handpicked by our editors—that are respectively age appropriate for the baby, toddler, and grade-schooler sets. We also handed selected products to actual kids to see how they took to the playthings. Children, as ever, have strong opinions on just about everything. Building Play Frankie, 1

For its Building Block Set, Grimm’s takes design inspiration from Romanesque architecture and introduces the arch shape to young builders.

"I generally let other people get toys for Frankie because it’s easy to purchase," says Dwell executive editor Kate Dries, mother of 19-month-old Frankie. But Kate always appreciates when the gifted toys are well designed since "you end up being the one who has to clean up at this stage," she says. "There is something satisfying about toys that can be put back in an organized way." "There is something satisfying about toys that can be put back in an organized way." —Kate Dries One such item is the Grimm’s Romanesque building block set, which arrives neatly arranged in a rainbowish gradient in its own wooden square tray. ("I have this itch to put it back every night the way that it was set up," says Kate.) When the blocks are out for playtime, Frankie, who is still too young to properly build, will instead pretend to use them as a phone. Or she’ll simply bang the blocks together to make noise.

Early on, kids are on the crawl for the bright, blocky, and buildable. These rudimentary toys are not only delightful, but they help stimulate the senses.

Kate says Frankie has been slightly more receptive to the PicassoTiles cubes, which "click, click, click because of the magnets inside," she says. "When you shake them, they make noise, which of course is catnip for a child." Kate says that the magnetic tiles may be helping with Frankie’s budding dexterity, as well. Both of these building toys are technically promoted for children three and up, "I think for safety reasons," says Kate, "but she couldn’t choke on either of them, they’re so large."

Crazy Forts! 69-Piece Buildable Playset This one's for the kid ready to construct their own space. Each set comes with 44 rods and 25 connecting balls, which can be arranged to towering effect. Throw a large sheet over the structure to complete the fort.

Clixo Wheel Creator Pack Each pack of building components comes with various flexible shapes, wheels, and brackets that join and click together, so the little ones can use their budding engineering skills to build objects like an elephant or a train.

Plus-Plus 240-Piece Glow Color Mix The company name, Plus-Plus, refers to the interlocking puzzle shape, which resembles two conjoined plus signs. With 240 pieces in each tube, the possibilities for 3D builds keep adding up.

Rail Cube Magnetic Monorail Deluxe Set Toy trains are classic, but toy monorails are next level. This rail system snaps together using 64 magnetic pieces and contorts into a roller coaster–esque configuration where mini trains twist and turn along a metallic path.

Physical Play Umi, 3

Children crave toys that allow for rambunctiousness. And parents should oblige for movement development, hand-eye coordination, and getting kids wiped out for bed.

One of the issues of raising a child in an apartment is allotting a designated area for an indoor play space—but for Justin Gohde and his partner, their floor-through brownstone unit is roomy enough for a Gathre toddler trampoline, which their three-year-old son, Umi, loves. "The trampoline fits in nicely where a rocker used to be, and it works out because Umi is really into jumping recently. He is impressed with how far he can jump, how high he can jump, and so the trampoline lets him jump higher," says Justin, who assembled it without issue. "Umi’s invented some moves, like a twist, when he jumps." —Justin Gohde Justin appreciates the details of the trampoline: There are extra legs that keep it "impressively stable," a "muted, neutral tone" that blends seamlessly with the natural wood of the brownstone interior, and a soft leather wrapped around the top support bar for a comfortable grip. And, importantly for a trampoline set up inside an apartment building, it allegedly doesn’t make any noise, nor does it skid or shift around. "Umi’s invented some moves, like a twist, when he jumps," says Justin.

Gathre’s compact Toddler Trampoline is thoughtfully designed for inside play; the elasticated bungees dampen the noise of even the rowdiest of jumpers.

Umi also test-drove a mini basketball from Local Hoops, which Justin describes as medium size, if a regular basketball can be categorized as extra large. "He needs two hands, so it’s the right size for him at this age," says Justin. The toddler, who already had a little basketball hoop installed in his room, is even able to dunk. Justin is keen on the basketball brand’s cheeky prints, and he says Umi "also likes the design. It’s fun to have something that’s not the typical orange or the team-branded ball," says Justin. "Umi went to see the New York Liberty play at Barclays Center, so that really inspired his passion for basketball."

Gathre Doorway Basketball Hoop Finally, a beautifully designed mini basketball hoop worthy of display. This one hangs from most standard-size doors and has a neutral plywood backboard that complements most interiors.

Local Hoops Mini Basketball NYC-based Local Hoops makes miniature basketballs in beautiful, eye-catching designs. That said, parents can decide whether these should be classified as indoor or outdoor toys.

Outree Wooden Balance Board What looks like a simple bentwood sculpture is actually a balance board, a slide, or anything your child dreams up—and is pretty enough not to hide.

Micro Maxi Scooter It's hard to imagine a world before these ubiquitous scooters existed. But parents keep returning to Micro for a reason: The brand's scooters are safe, durable, and allow kids to zoom.

EzyRoller Spinner Aqua Blue No motor necessary. Children can nestle into the saddle, hold on to the side handles, and perch their feet on the foot bar, where they can twist, turn, and shimmy their way into a full-throttle ride.

Woom GO 1 PLUS This sturdy balance bike is designed to help kiddos acclimate to a two-wheeler. It weighs just under 10 pounds, making it easy to travel with and stow away.

Artsy Play Lana, 8

For under $100, you can introduce a child to the wondrous magic of an instant camera. Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera has close-up mode, automatic flash, and even a built-in selfie mirror.

Lana is the daughter of Dwell’s former creative director and guest editor of this section, Suzanne LaGasa, so "toys that evoke creativity or some sort of interactive play or make" take priority, explains Suzanne. Children’s products also make the cut if there’s "a novelty aspect that is kind of compelling," she adds.

Grade school-age kids seem to gravitate toward objects that enhance their creativity, which

is why artists’ tools are highly recommended for getting creative juices flowing.

Suzanne had heard about Copic, a Japanese marker brand, from another parent and was intrigued by its opaqueness. For Lana, the review was mixed: "I like them, but for certain projects. They’re not my favorite markers," she says, citing the ink’s tendency to run out quickly, and she wishes they blended better. "You have to shake them a lot. It doesn’t have a variety of colors. That’s what I’m sad about." Suzanne mentions that the markers are designed for surfaces like plastic or rocks (and not necessarily paper), but Lana, at this age, still prefers markers that blend rather than layer. "Small and looks cooler [than my other camera] and is modern." —Lana Lana took to the Instax Mini camera, which she describes as "small and looks cooler [than my other camera] and is modern." She snaps her friends, family, and guests when they come over for dinner and enjoys labeling and doodling on the photos when they develop. "The camera seems more like a tool for connection with people as opposed to a creative project," observes Suzanne.

The Stapelstein stepping stones, however, are a runaway hit. "It’s my favorite thing in the world," gushes Lana. "You can flip them upside down and stand on them to make you taller and spin on them. You can also create obstacle courses. They’re also really nice hats," she says, flipping one over on top of her head. "So I really like them. Eleven out of ten. A-plus-plus a thousand out of ten." Suzanne was pleasantly surprised by how much her daughter took to the stepping stones. "I haven’t seen anything like that where you stack and it has multiuses. It’s crazy how much she plays with it."

Alphabet in Motion: How Letters Get Their Shape And, of course, something for the adults. In this interactive pop-up book, American graphic designer Kelli Anderson dives deep into English-language letterforms and how they came to be. It's nerdy, enchanting, and a feast for eyes.

Anyway Magazine Childhood friends Keeley McNamara and Jen Swetzoff launched this gender-inclusive magazine aimed at tweens and young teens to help them navigate the middle-grade years.

3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set They say 3D printing is the future. This made-for-kids set comes with 72 eco-plastic strands that feed into a rechargeable 3D printing pen, which operates like a hot glue gun—minus the heat.

Chompshop Maker Bundle Give kids their first workbench. This tool kit includes a mini saw, hole punch, scoring tool, and other accessories that safely cut cardboard pieces so children can build their own creations.





Makedo Discover Kit Here are more kid-friendly tools that cut through cardboard. This kit also comes with a trough of large plastic screws that can be used to attach pieces together.

The Playful Home Ezekiel, 10 (Lana’s brother)

Stapelstein’s Original Rainbow Balance and Stepping Stone Set, made from a lightweight and durable foam, is designed to be spun, tossed, stepped on, thrown into the bath, or stacked into a stool. They can also serve as decor or as organizational catchalls in a child’s bedroom.

Children need their own furniture and decor, specially designed for little bodies and growing minds. "It’s my favorite thing in the world," Ezekiel says of the Balance and Stepping Stone Set. "I liked stacking them, balancing myself on them, and they were just really fun."

ecoBirdy Charlie Chair This speckled kids' chair is made from a type of recycled plastic that's lightweight but sturdy. Look closely and you'll see that the confetti-like pattern comprises bits of plastic toys.

Marset Chispa Lamp Created by Spanish industrial designer Joan Gaspar, this lamp (inspired by garage door lights) has three brightness settings and can be hung (with an accompanying accessory).

Lalo Hook-On Chair Babies can get squirmy at mealtime. This portable chair helps them stay put, whether dining out or traveling. It needs only a little table surface to clamp on and folds up into its carry case.

House of RoRo Raymond "Passionnément" The Belgian interior designer Anne-Sophie Rosseel started making children's furniture when she became a mom. For this rocking chair, Rosseel attached a basket that can stash toys, supplies, snacks, and more.

Lalo Play Fridge We admit that this play fridge could very well serve as storage with its shelves and a bottom "freezer" drawer. It's also at an ideal kids' height for those who want to familiarize themselves with the kitchen.

Gathre Block Playset This four-piece vegan leather set—of a ramp, steps, cylinder, and block—can be used individually for children to climb or build with, or be assembled into an indoor slide.