Design for Kids, Reviewed by Actual Kids

If you’re a parent who cares about beautiful design, you likely want your child to grow up surrounded by thoughtfully made items. So we’re exploring a group of new attractive (and educational) toys—all handpicked by our editors—that are respectively age appropriate for the baby, toddler, and grade-schooler sets. We also handed selected products to actual kids to see how they took to the playthings. Children, as ever, have strong opinions on just about everything.
Building Play
Frankie, 1
"I generally let other people get toys for Frankie because it’s easy to purchase," says Dwell executive editor Kate Dries, mother of 19-month-old Frankie. But Kate always appreciates when the gifted toys are well designed since "you end up being the one who has to clean up at this stage," she says. "There is something satisfying about toys that can be put back in an organized way."
One such item is the Grimm’s Romanesque building block set, which arrives neatly arranged in a rainbowish gradient in its own wooden square tray. ("I have this itch to put it back every night the way that it was set up," says Kate.) When the blocks are out for playtime, Frankie, who is still too young to properly build, will instead pretend to use them as a phone. Or she’ll simply bang the blocks together to make noise.
Kate says Frankie has been slightly more receptive to the PicassoTiles cubes, which "click, click, click because of the magnets inside," she says. "When you shake them, they make noise, which of course is catnip for a child." Kate says that the magnetic tiles may be helping with Frankie’s budding dexterity, as well. Both of these building toys are technically promoted for children three and up, "I think for safety reasons," says Kate, "but she couldn’t choke on either of them, they’re so large."
Physical Play
Umi, 3
One of the issues of raising a child in an apartment is allotting a designated area for an indoor play space—but for Justin Gohde and his partner, their floor-through brownstone unit is roomy enough for a Gathre toddler trampoline, which their three-year-old son, Umi, loves. "The trampoline fits in nicely where a rocker used to be, and it works out because Umi is really into jumping recently. He is impressed with how far he can jump, how high he can jump, and so the trampoline lets him jump higher," says Justin, who assembled it without issue.
Justin appreciates the details of the trampoline: There are extra legs that keep it "impressively stable," a "muted, neutral tone" that blends seamlessly with the natural wood of the brownstone interior, and a soft leather wrapped around the top support bar for a comfortable grip. And, importantly for a trampoline set up inside an apartment building, it allegedly doesn’t make any noise, nor does it skid or shift around. "Umi’s invented some moves, like a twist, when he jumps," says Justin.
Umi also test-drove a mini basketball from Local Hoops, which Justin describes as medium size, if a regular basketball can be categorized as extra large. "He needs two hands, so it’s the right size for him at this age," says Justin. The toddler, who already had a little basketball hoop installed in his room, is even able to dunk. Justin is keen on the basketball brand’s cheeky prints, and he says Umi "also likes the design. It’s fun to have something that’s not the typical orange or the team-branded ball," says Justin. "Umi went to see the New York Liberty play at Barclays Center, so that really inspired his passion for basketball."
Artsy Play
Lana, 8
Lana is the daughter of Dwell’s former creative director and guest editor of this section, Suzanne LaGasa, so "toys that evoke creativity or some sort of interactive play or make" take priority, explains Suzanne. Children’s products also make the cut if there’s "a novelty aspect that is kind of compelling," she adds.
Suzanne had heard about Copic, a Japanese marker brand, from another parent and was intrigued by its opaqueness. For Lana, the review was mixed: "I like them, but for certain projects. They’re not my favorite markers," she says, citing the ink’s tendency to run out quickly, and she wishes they blended better. "You have to shake them a lot. It doesn’t have a variety of colors. That’s what I’m sad about." Suzanne mentions that the markers are designed for surfaces like plastic or rocks (and not necessarily paper), but Lana, at this age, still prefers markers that blend rather than layer.
Lana took to the Instax Mini camera, which she describes as "small and looks cooler [than my other camera] and is modern." She snaps her friends, family, and guests when they come over for dinner and enjoys labeling and doodling on the photos when they develop. "The camera seems more like a tool for connection with people as opposed to a creative project," observes Suzanne.
The Stapelstein stepping stones, however, are a runaway hit. "It’s my favorite thing in the world," gushes Lana. "You can flip them upside down and stand on them to make you taller and spin on them. You can also create obstacle courses. They’re also really nice hats," she says, flipping one over on top of her head. "So I really like them. Eleven out of ten. A-plus-plus a thousand out of ten." Suzanne was pleasantly surprised by how much her daughter took to the stepping stones. "I haven’t seen anything like that where you stack and it has multiuses. It’s crazy how much she plays with it."
The Playful Home
Ezekiel, 10 (Lana’s brother)
Children need their own furniture and decor, specially designed for little bodies and growing minds. "It’s my favorite thing in the world," Ezekiel says of the Balance and Stepping Stone Set. "I liked stacking them, balancing myself on them, and they were just really fun."