Stylish Dog Beds That Aren’t a Nightmare to Clean

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. Apologies to everyone I know and love, but my dog Archie is the center of my life. I am often thinking about his comfort and overall happiness. If it were possible, I’d spend an ungodly amount of money to hear his thoughts for a day. Because I’m the type of person who spent weeks searching for the perfect placemats, I refuse to settle for basic, paw-print dog accessories for Archie. Thankfully, pet brands are finally catching up to the idea that dog beds are home decor. Style, however, shouldn’t come at the cost of quality or ease of maintenance. I’ve rounded up the best-looking and easy-to-clean dog beds that don’t scream "pet aisle."

A solid bed with endless cover options

Ruggable Cream Boucle Bolster Pet Bed Because the goodest boys shouldn’t settle for just good design. Meet the best-in-class Cream Boucle Bolster Pet Bed for your best-friend. This comforting and inviting textured neutral features fabric crafted from looped yarn that creates a delightfully organic nubby texture. Shop

Ruggable’s dog bed dropped late last year and quickly became a favorite for both me and Archie. I went with the bed and the bouclé cover, and it’s held up shockingly well. I was skeptical at first, since bouclé isn’t exactly known for playing nice with paws, but it handled Archie’s daily digging sessions like a champ. The cover pops off easily on laundry day and comes out of the dryer clean soft and ready for round two.

Ruggable Inkdrop Ivory Woven Bolster Pet Bed Our innovative pet beds feature two pieces: an outer bolster and an inner mattress with a memory foam top.The inserts are designed for maximum comfort and encased in a water-resistant fabric to protect against pet accidents and stains.Each pet bed includes two machine-washable covers: one for the... Shop

Best of all, because it’s Ruggable, you can swap out the cover for something new anytime, like one from their just-launched Jonathan Adler collaboration. I love having the option to update the look when my decor shifts or when Archie finally digs his way through the cover. Have you considered leather?

Le Bed Orthopedic Leather Dog Bed Introducing, Le Bed, the only no launder dog bed. You'll love that it's easy to clean, looks great in your home, is long lasting and is naturally odour and hair resistant making it hypoallergenic too. Shop

This leather bed by Le Dog Company is high up in Archie’s rotation, especially in the summer months. Much like the Ruggable bed, I was initially skeptical. A leather dog bed felt so extra, even for me. I was drawn to the bright-orange zipper on the white bed, so I went for that. Maintenance has been super easy. I vacuum it and wipe it down if it ever gets actually dirty. That’s pretty much it! The brand recommends monthly treatments with their leather cleaner/conditioner but I haven’t found that to be necessary given its one of many beds in Archie’s life. A house for cats (or tiny dogs)

Anthropolgie Rattan Dog Bed Perfect for the most stylish of pampered pups, this chic dog house is crafted from handwoven rattan. 21"H, 16"L, 16"W Shop

I bookmarked this little rattan house weeks ago after it stopped me mid-scroll on Instagram. It’s definitely on the petite side, better suited for very small dogs or, frankly, the cats that this column has been shamelessly ignoring. The removable and washable cushion makes this bed as practical as it is photogenic. Most crates are eyesores begging to be hidden; this one reads more "vacation bungalow" than "kennel." And doesn’t your pet deserve a vacation bungalow? A Murphy bed for dogs

The Furphy Bed Bundle The first ever Murphy Bed for dogs made by a company that knows Murphy Beds. Finally, you can give your dog a comfortable space of their own, without compromising on your home’s aesthetic. Shop

Loribeds, the brand behind the viral direct-to-consumer Murphy bed, also makes one for dogs. It is a fully functional Murphy bed—called the Furphy bed—that folds up to create extra floor space when needed. In true Murphy bed style, this needs to be secured to the wall. It’s a great option for tight spaces and, let’s be honest, a funny conversation piece. A dog-sized version of your Rove Concepts sofa

Rove Concepts M1 Dog/Cat Bed The inside of the M1 Dog/Cat Bed is composed entirely of SmartFoam, a new material that adapts to your body and wears beautifully over time. It’s supportive yet light, which allows you to set it up quickly and rearrange when you want to. Your sofa is then wrapped in spill-proof Oeko-Tex®... Shop

Rove Concepts’ low-profile Porter Sectional, often seen in extremely stylish living rooms, is now available for your furry friends. While the cover is not detachable and washable, it is spillproof. Liquids will literally bead up and roll off like water off a windshield. (You could use an upholstery steamer for a deeper clean, if needed.) Design within (your dog’s) reach

HAY Dog Bed Dog owners and their pups now have a special place in the HAY universe thanks to this vibrant collection from Mette Hay and Barbara Maj Husted Werner, owner of Copenhagen boutique Holly Golightly. Shop

HAY is one of my favorite brands, always pushing the limits with color and shape without making your space look like a kindergarten classroom. Their color-blocked dog bed is no different. Its tall sides make it perfect for cuddly sleepers. And most importantly the cover is stain-resistant and removable. This bed would fit in seamlessly next to your USM Haller credenza. (And if you’re wondering, yes, USM does make a dog bed.) The dog bed you’ll want to keep for yourself

Dusen Dusen Desert Dog Bed Who needs an oasis when you've got our Desert dog bed? Embroidered dog bed in earth tones to make an abstract landscape. 100% cotton canvas base with acrylic chain embroidery, poly insert, and back zipper. Doubles as a floor pillow. 36" x 27"x 4" Shop