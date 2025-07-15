Stylish Dog Beds That Aren’t a Nightmare to Clean
Apologies to everyone I know and love, but my dog Archie is the center of my life. I am often thinking about his comfort and overall happiness. If it were possible, I’d spend an ungodly amount of money to hear his thoughts for a day.
Because I’m the type of person who spent weeks searching for the perfect placemats, I refuse to settle for basic, paw-print dog accessories for Archie. Thankfully, pet brands are finally catching up to the idea that dog beds are home decor. Style, however, shouldn’t come at the cost of quality or ease of maintenance. I’ve rounded up the best-looking and easy-to-clean dog beds that don’t scream "pet aisle."
A solid bed with endless cover options
Ruggable’s dog bed dropped late last year and quickly became a favorite for both me and Archie. I went with the bed and the bouclé cover, and it’s held up shockingly well. I was skeptical at first, since bouclé isn’t exactly known for playing nice with paws, but it handled Archie’s daily digging sessions like a champ. The cover pops off easily on laundry day and comes out of the dryer clean soft and ready for round two.
Best of all, because it’s Ruggable, you can swap out the cover for something new anytime, like one from their just-launched Jonathan Adler collaboration. I love having the option to update the look when my decor shifts or when Archie finally digs his way through the cover.
Have you considered leather?
This leather bed by Le Dog Company is high up in Archie’s rotation, especially in the summer months. Much like the Ruggable bed, I was initially skeptical. A leather dog bed felt so extra, even for me. I was drawn to the bright-orange zipper on the white bed, so I went for that. Maintenance has been super easy. I vacuum it and wipe it down if it ever gets actually dirty. That’s pretty much it! The brand recommends monthly treatments with their leather cleaner/conditioner but I haven’t found that to be necessary given its one of many beds in Archie’s life.
A house for cats (or tiny dogs)
I bookmarked this little rattan house weeks ago after it stopped me mid-scroll on Instagram. It’s definitely on the petite side, better suited for very small dogs or, frankly, the cats that this column has been shamelessly ignoring. The removable and washable cushion makes this bed as practical as it is photogenic. Most crates are eyesores begging to be hidden; this one reads more "vacation bungalow" than "kennel." And doesn’t your pet deserve a vacation bungalow?
A Murphy bed for dogs
Loribeds, the brand behind the viral direct-to-consumer Murphy bed, also makes one for dogs. It is a fully functional Murphy bed—called the Furphy bed—that folds up to create extra floor space when needed. In true Murphy bed style, this needs to be secured to the wall. It’s a great option for tight spaces and, let’s be honest, a funny conversation piece.
A dog-sized version of your Rove Concepts sofa
Rove Concepts’ low-profile Porter Sectional, often seen in extremely stylish living rooms, is now available for your furry friends. While the cover is not detachable and washable, it is spillproof. Liquids will literally bead up and roll off like water off a windshield. (You could use an upholstery steamer for a deeper clean, if needed.)
Design within (your dog’s) reach
HAY is one of my favorite brands, always pushing the limits with color and shape without making your space look like a kindergarten classroom. Their color-blocked dog bed is no different. Its tall sides make it perfect for cuddly sleepers. And most importantly the cover is stain-resistant and removable. This bed would fit in seamlessly next to your USM Haller credenza. (And if you’re wondering, yes, USM does make a dog bed.)
The dog bed you’ll want to keep for yourself
I’ve considered buying a Dusen Dusen dog bed not for Archie, but for myself as a floor cushion! The removable cover features the same, soft embroidery as the brand’s pillow covers, which wash really well. This bed is only available in one size, and it’s pretty big, making it better suited for larger spaces.
