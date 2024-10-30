This $2.9M Pioneertown Home Comes With a Boulder-Topped Mountain

SubscribeSign In
The revamped 1971 residence is set on 13 acres of desert, and it has a stone-clad shower designed by local legend Claude “Pappy” Allen of Pappy & Harriet’s.
Location: 2900 Boulder View Drive, Pioneertown, California

Price: $2,890,000

Year Built: 1971

Footprint: 2,968 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 13 acres

From the Agent: "This exceptional property spans nearly 13 acres of pristine desert land, including a private boulder-topped mountain and breathtaking 360-degree vistas of surrounding mountain ranges and three flat-top mesas. Experience unparalleled privacy, tranquility, and luxury in this compound, boasting five bedrooms and four-and-one-half baths. The recently renovated open kitchen, grand living room, and expansive screened-in patio with custom BBQ and seating for eight offer the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Indulge in the stone-wall shower designed by the legendary ‘Pappy’ of Pappy & Harriet’s fame, and discover opulent touches at every turn, from the soaking tub in the primary suite to the outdoor bathing options. A fully air-conditioned 450-square-foot ADU/flex space, complete with a full bath, serves as an ideal yoga or music studio, artist retreat, or guest suite. Nestled within a unique micro-climate 4,000 feet above sea level, this property enjoys cooler summers than Joshua Tree, and sunny, mild winters with occasional snowfall."

The property sits next to the 154,000-acre Sand to Snow National Monument, with access to numerous hiking trails.

Exposed beams span the living room, which has built-in shelving and a monolithic fireplace.

Tall glass doors connect the dining area with an expansive screened-in patio that can be enjoyed all year round.&nbsp;

The stone shower, designed by "Pappy" of Pappy &amp; Harriet’s, pops against the crisp white walls in the primary bathroom. A large soaking tub sits just around the corner.

"This is a rare gem in the high desert," notes the agent. "Here, you can revel in the serene beauty from the large cedar hot tub or around the firepit awaiting in the backyard."

