This $2.9M Pioneertown Home Comes With a Boulder-Topped Mountain

Footprint: 2,968 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 13 acres

From the Agent: "This exceptional property spans nearly 13 acres of pristine desert land, including a private boulder-topped mountain and breathtaking 360-degree vistas of surrounding mountain ranges and three flat-top mesas. Experience unparalleled privacy, tranquility, and luxury in this compound, boasting five bedrooms and four-and-one-half baths. The recently renovated open kitchen, grand living room, and expansive screened-in patio with custom BBQ and seating for eight offer the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Indulge in the stone-wall shower designed by the legendary ‘Pappy’ of Pappy & Harriet’s fame, and discover opulent touches at every turn, from the soaking tub in the primary suite to the outdoor bathing options. A fully air-conditioned 450-square-foot ADU/flex space, complete with a full bath, serves as an ideal yoga or music studio, artist retreat, or guest suite. Nestled within a unique micro-climate 4,000 feet above sea level, this property enjoys cooler summers than Joshua Tree, and sunny, mild winters with occasional snowfall."