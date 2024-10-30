This $2.9M Pioneertown Home Comes With a Boulder-Topped Mountain
Location: 2900 Boulder View Drive, Pioneertown, California
Price: $2,890,000
Year Built: 1971
Footprint: 2,968 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 13 acres
From the Agent: "This exceptional property spans nearly 13 acres of pristine desert land, including a private boulder-topped mountain and breathtaking 360-degree vistas of surrounding mountain ranges and three flat-top mesas. Experience unparalleled privacy, tranquility, and luxury in this compound, boasting five bedrooms and four-and-one-half baths. The recently renovated open kitchen, grand living room, and expansive screened-in patio with custom BBQ and seating for eight offer the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Indulge in the stone-wall shower designed by the legendary ‘Pappy’ of Pappy & Harriet’s fame, and discover opulent touches at every turn, from the soaking tub in the primary suite to the outdoor bathing options. A fully air-conditioned 450-square-foot ADU/flex space, complete with a full bath, serves as an ideal yoga or music studio, artist retreat, or guest suite. Nestled within a unique micro-climate 4,000 feet above sea level, this property enjoys cooler summers than Joshua Tree, and sunny, mild winters with occasional snowfall."
2900 Boulder View Drive in Pioneertown, California is currently listed for $2,890,000 by Angela Gollan of Compass.
