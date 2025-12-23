SubscribeSign In
Cacti Surround This $4.5M Compound in the Arizona Desert

Crafted from stone wood and glass, the sprawling home has curvaceous interiors and an abundance of fireplaces.
Text by
Location: 34460 North 79th Way, Scottsdale, Arizona

Price: $4,500,000

Year Built: 2001

Architect: Shelby Wilson

Footprint: 7,105 square feet (5 bedrooms, 7 baths)

Lot Size: 0.82 Acres

From the Agent: "This custom home, designed by renowned architect Shelby Wilson, is a blend of stone, wood, and glass, harmonizing seamlessly with its desert surroundings. Set against a backdrop of rugged mountains and overlooking the pristine Boulders golf course, the residence embraces indoor/outdoor living with expansive glass walls. The main residence showcases warm wood accents, hand-selected stone finishes, and high-end custom details throughout. An open-concept design creates a seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, perfect for both intimate gatherings and grand entertaining."

The cacti-studded backyard has a stone patio, a hot tub, and a pool.&nbsp;

In the living room, exposed log rafters run the length of the ceiling.

A custom wet bar sits in the corner of the living room, offering views of the surrounding mountains.&nbsp;

A curved wall separates the primary bedroom from the rest of the suite.&nbsp;

Fireplaces abound on the property—there’s even one in the primary bathroom.

Two bedrooms are located in a guesthouse on the property.

34460 N 79th Way in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Stacy Paluscio and Courtney Woods Olson of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

