Cacti Surround This $4.5M Compound in the Arizona Desert
Location: 34460 North 79th Way, Scottsdale, Arizona
Price: $4,500,000
Year Built: 2001
Architect: Shelby Wilson
Footprint: 7,105 square feet (5 bedrooms, 7 baths)
Lot Size: 0.82 Acres
From the Agent: "This custom home, designed by renowned architect Shelby Wilson, is a blend of stone, wood, and glass, harmonizing seamlessly with its desert surroundings. Set against a backdrop of rugged mountains and overlooking the pristine Boulders golf course, the residence embraces indoor/outdoor living with expansive glass walls. The main residence showcases warm wood accents, hand-selected stone finishes, and high-end custom details throughout. An open-concept design creates a seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, perfect for both intimate gatherings and grand entertaining."
34460 N 79th Way in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Stacy Paluscio and Courtney Woods Olson of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
