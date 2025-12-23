Cacti Surround This $4.5M Compound in the Arizona Desert

From the Agent: "This custom home, designed by renowned architect Shelby Wilson, is a blend of stone, wood, and glass, harmonizing seamlessly with its desert surroundings. Set against a backdrop of rugged mountains and overlooking the pristine Boulders golf course, the residence embraces indoor/outdoor living with expansive glass walls. The main residence showcases warm wood accents, hand-selected stone finishes, and high-end custom details throughout. An open-concept design creates a seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, perfect for both intimate gatherings and grand entertaining."