This Australian Architect’s Silver Lake House Is a Love Letter to Los Angeles

Soon after arriving in Los Angeles from Australia in 2019, architect Richard Stampton set out on foot to take in the landscape and the pink and gold Southern California light.



Redwood siding lends an organic texture to the exterior of architect Richard Stampton’s Los Angeles home. "We wanted to slowly gain some presence in the community and not come in swinging," Richard says of redoing the existing 1920s bungalow on the site. "It was a more sensitive approach that was required in a neighborhood where people had been living for a long time."

Mostly searching for a fixer-upper, he and his wife found a wreck of a house on a hillside site in Silver Lake. Sizing up the 1920s structure and the orange, fig, and lemon trees, he saw what it could be. "Underneath the extraneous structures was a beautiful L.A. cottage," he says.



Three shades of yellow paint bring warmth to the interiors. Before moving to Southern California, Richard read filmmaker David Lynch’s recollection of the "inspiring and energizing" light on his first morning in Los Angeles. "I wanted to capture that experience," he says.

On visits to Japan, Richard was taken with the work of architect Kazuo Shinohara, who’d designed a home with a tentlike roof. "I didn’t set out to make the interior here look like a tent," Richard says, "but friends have told me, ‘You love disappearing into the wilderness and staying in a tent, and you’ve made your house look like one.’"

After purchasing the property, he set about restoring the home’s original footprint while connecting it to the garden with windows that stretch from the floor nearly to the ceiling. He replaced the deteriorating exterior siding with redwood, and the material’s honied hues are complemented by copper-wrapped Douglas fir doors and anodized aluminum sunshades that keep things cool in summer.



The lower-level office occupies a space a previous owner had converted into a speakeasy/bar. Richard uses a separate structure on the property for creating architectural models and the "more noisy work that I do," he says.

"The garden is lit by southern light, and from the office, it’s possible to experience the entire arc of the sun from east to west throughout a work day," says Richard, who enjoys drawing at the work bench. He and his wife often sit on the stair opposite the window and watch the hummingbirds in the sage bushes.

Natural light suffuses the reinvented interior, bouncing off the vaulted ceilings painted three shades of yellow, and pink marble in the bathrooms and kitchen.

Inspired by Finnish architect and critic Juhani Pallasmaa and his book The Eyes of the Skin: Architecture and the Senses, Richard designed rectangular Douglas fir door handles for the second bedroom and other spaces in the home. "Handles are a simple, quotidian opportunity to invoke a softer and warmer transition between ourselves and the house," Richard explains. "The underside has been hand-sculpted to provide a mediating pulling angle and a generous surface area of timber for your fingertips."

Floor-to-ceiling pink marble brings a glow to the bathroom as well as the kitchen. "In the mornings here, you really get that pink light, and I’ve tried to bring that inside," he says.

Richard’s workshop occupies a detached shed on the property, while his wife works in a space on the lower level with a picture window overlooking a wild, mostly native garden by Terremoto.



As he did at his home in Australia, Richard used external motorized shades to keep the house cool in summer. A new window brings light into the office on the lower level.

For the garden, Richard envisioned something that "wasn’t finicky and didn’t require a lot of maintenance," so David Godshall, Dawn Wang, and the rest of the team at Terremoto integrated native and drought-tolerant plants with the existing trees and roses. "Richard’s architecture is very minimal, elemental and spare," says Godshall. "But for the garden he told us, "I want a completely chaotic landscape that you have to push through. No moves, just plants.’"

"That window is one of my favorite moments," Richard says. "It’s like a Monet painting—but instead of lilies, it’s a desert garden."

The chain-link fence surrounding the property is both a nod to Frank Gehry’s Santa Monica home and a reference to L.A.’s historical urban fabric. "The use of a ubiquitous—and arguably traditional—material like this is an attempt to create a subtle, slow and hopefully subconscious connection between our collective memory of the built environment and what I’ve designed," Richard says. "The goal was to make new things that connect with our shared past in nuanced ways."

Floor plan of Descanso House by Richard Stampton