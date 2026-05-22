How a Session With a Psychic Kicked Off an L.A. Couple’s A-Frame Renovation
Musicians Deena Robertson and Austin Bisnow will be the first to admit that turning the Topanga cabin into a comforting, creative space started in a “very L.A.” way.
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Deena Robertson and Austin Bisnow came to Los Angeles with a familiar dream—a stirring hope that has sustained this California city for generations. "I roadtripped out here at the end of 2010 to write and produce songs," Austin says. "I hit it off with friends and fell in love with Deena."
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Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.
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