Deaths, Disclosures, and Discounts: How Dark Histories Impact Home Sales
The day Andy Gibbs and his wife closed escrow on a house near Tucson, Arizona, in 2018, his realtor walked through the home with a handful of smoldering sage, telling the deceased previous owner—who had recently died by suicide in the kitchen—that he could now leave.
"We had a limited budget, and with little housing inventory—at Christmastime—our options were limited," he explains. "We looked for a house with good bones in a good neighborhood. Despite the death disclosure—likely the reason the price was low—we put an offer on that house."
Gibbs ultimately remodeled the entire home room by room, including replacing all the flooring. He sold the property in April, but opted not to disclose the death to the new buyers. Under Arizona law, they were not required to do so unless the buyer specifically asked about this aspect of the house’s history. "We never received that request," he says.
Gibbs’s former home is what’s known as a "stigmatized property," which, according to Dr. Randall Bell, principal and CEO of Landmark Research Group, an advisory firm specializing in real estate damage economics, refers to "any site where there was a horrible tragedy—whether it be an old war site, crime scene, rape or murder, suicide, or any kind of negative event in human history." Nicknamed the "Master of Disaster" because he appraises damage at the sites of traumatic events and crime scenes, Bell has assessed notable houses with dark histories, including the sites of infamous 1990s crimes like Nicole Brown Simpson’s former Brentwood condo, the JonBenét Ramsey house in Boulder, Colorado, and the Mediterranean-style mansion near San Diego where 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate cult died by suicide (all of which sold at discounted prices and/or sat on the market for years without a buyer).
In the field of real estate damage economics, stigmatized properties are considered a gamble. "It’s the risk that a buyer takes on, given the property’s reputation and notoriety in the marketplace, and any potential negative connotations toward that property," Bell explains, though he adds that "generally speaking, stigma tends to dissipate over time with many properties." So while historic, allegedly haunted homes may retain their value—for example, the Lizzie Borden house (the site of a notorious 1890s unsolved double murder in Massachusetts) sold for $2 million in 2021 and has operated as a house museum and B&B for decades, and the real-life Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired The Conjuring went for $1.5 million, $300,000 over the asking price, in 2022—houses with more recent morbid pasts are a different story.
Assessing a stigmatized property
With any stigmatized property, Bell considers three elements: "cost," which is typically the repair or remediation cost, "use," which is often computed as the rental rate of the property while the occupants are evacuated or the property is not conventionally usable, and "risk" or stigma—"often computed by comparable situations or case studies in the neighborhood, around the country or even internationally," he explains. Some properties are more stigmatized than others. "Crimes against children would be at the top of the list," Bell says. "Then crimes against women or the elderly, and then murder." Suicides affect property values the least, he notes.
There isn’t a federal law requiring realtors to disclose whether a death or crime took place in a house; this is regulated on the state level, and most states don’t have legislation in place. "It’s caveat emptor—‘let the buyer beware,’" Bell says. One exception is California, where realtors and sellers are required to disclose any death that occurred on the property within the last three years. Other states require the listing agent to inform potential buyers of any known murders or suicides within the last 12 months (South Dakota) or three years (Alaska). Because of the inconsistency of states’ laws, Bell recommends that potential buyers ask the realtor about the house’s past directly. "The one thing that one hundred percent no broker or realtor or agent has is the right to lie," he explains. "If you ask, they have to tell you the truth." There are also dedicated websites like DiedInHouse.com and HouseCreep.com where users can pay a fee to conduct a search for an address to see if any deaths or crimes have taken place there.
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The price is right
When people buy stigmatized properties, Bell says that it’s usually—though not always—for economic reasons. "Sometimes the market is really tight, and it’s what’s available," he notes. That said, according to a 2025 poll from market research and data analytics firm YouGov, just 26 percent of American adults would be willing to purchase a house where the previous owners had been murdered. Stigmatized properties can have a similar effect outside the U.S. "The buyers who actually move forward are usually either completely unfazed by the history or very value-conscious," says Robin Edwards, a property buying agent at Cureton Property Finders in London. "A tragic history does not automatically mean a huge discount, but it can definitely narrow the buyer pool and sometimes that can give interested buyers more leverage."
While price drops on homes where notable or recent deaths occurred typically range from 10 to 25 percent, Bell says he’s also seen homicides that had no effect on a property’s value, this tending to be the case more often in urban areas with lower-income demographics. That’s likely not a mark of certain buyers’ comfortability; with more financial constraints and fewer options in squeezed markets, there’s a lot less room to be picky about your home’s history.
Pricier locales also aren’t immune to decreases in property value. When Marisa Vallbona and her family moved into their La Jolla, California, home in 2001, word on the street—at least amongst the kids in the neighborhood—was that it was haunted. But the house’s reputation didn’t come as a surprise to her: she already knew that the previous owner had died by suicide on the property. "The savings were substantial, so hearing that didn’t bother us at all," Vallbona explains. "We loved the home because it was the perfect size for us, located in an ideal community with gorgeous views, and had an expansive lot."
Houses with dark pasts are also enticing to investors and cash flippers who buy, renovate, and then quickly sell for a healthy profit, like Jonathan Carcone, the founder of Washington, D.C., company 4 Brothers Buy Houses. In fact, it’s the subject of at least one home renovation reality show: Murder House Flip.
According to Bell, "some crimes are so heinous that it’s a hundred percent loss" and the homes are bulldozed and never rebuilt. This was the case with Jeffrey Dahmer’s Milwaukee apartment building, the Connecticut home of the Sandy Hook mass shooter, and the house where the Idaho college murders took place. But it isn’t always that way. In January 2024, former Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Michael C. Phippen purchased the Duxbury, Massachusetts, house where Lindsay Clancy took the lives of her three children before attempting to take her own—almost a year to the day after the crimes occurred. According to Realtor.com, Phippen paid $675,000 for the three-bedroom home, well under its previous estimated value of $800,000. It’s unclear whether the low price prompted him to buy the house; he has not discussed his decision publicly, nor did he respond to Dwell’s requests for comment.
Not every house with a macabre recent background loses value. Earlier this year, the three-bedroom San Francisco home where a woman shot her husband and two young daughters before dying by suicide sold for $2.2 million—$700,000 above the asking price—after only four days on the market, and in 2024 another Bay Area house where a Google engineer was charged with killing his wife about eight months prior sold for its $2.1 million asking price (about $71,000 more than the former owners paid for it the year before) nine days after it was listed. The listing agent told a local news outlet that she omitted the homicide on the listing but, as required by California law, disclosed it to the buyers, who "didn’t mind." Meanwhile, in 2022, the Oahu home of a man who was murdered and found in his bathtub about six months prior was in escrow after 13 days on the market and sold for $80,000 above asking price at $2.5 million ($300,000 more than the former owner reportedly paid two years prior). The listing agent told local media she received multiple offers from buyers who were all aware of what happened there. In 2020, the Michigan home of a man accused of a grisly murder and cannibalism on the property sold in auction for $20,000 over asking price two months after the crime; there were reportedly four bidders.
This probably has more to do with the housing affordability crisis than people’s obsession with true crime or a particular desire to live in a "murder house." Now that fewer Americans see themselves owning a home, potential buyers may not be as quick to rule out houses where deaths occurred. Before the San Francisco house that was the site of the family murder-suicide sold in April, the San Francisco Standard interviewed a few prospective buyers who stopped by an open house; one told the outlet that homes in the city are "so fucking expensive" that "something like that wouldn’t dissuade anyone." Another said they were disturbed by what happened there but that they "care about getting a good deal," adding that maybe it’d be "a reason to negotiate."
Unwanted attention
When stigmatized homes come on the market, they often generate a lot of buzz. "The problem is that plenty of that attention is curiosity, rather than serious buyer interest," Edwards says. Those only attracted to the newsworthy history of a property can make selling the houses a challenge, Carcone says. "Curious looky-loos can overwhelm a showing and fail to make an offer," he explains. "Others are superstitious and will immediately walk away." Cameron Walker, who leads the agent network at Clever Real Estate, has had experience with potential buyers who are merely "window shopping." He says: "The true-crime aficionados, renovation experts that like a good ‘fixer with a story,’ and the kind that just can’t resist a ‘haunted’ home—they all will happily explore the property because of what happened there."
There are also downsides to buying a notorious home. After purchasing the Clancy family house, a judge overruled Phippen’s objection to a visit from the jurors and attorneys from Lindsay Clancy’s trial. Phippen argued that it would be "massively disruptive" to his domestic partner, pets, and neighbors.
Dealing with unwanted visitors or gawkers is another drawback; when a house is the setting of an infamous crime, for example, people may feel entitled to stop by and even snap a few photos. "In some of the more extreme cases, I’ve seen property owners really pay out the nose for security systems because people are climbing fences," Bell says, adding that this was the case at the Heaven’s Gate mansion.
Reinvention and rebranding
Renovating a home is the best way to make one with a dark past more palatable. To make a stigmatized property more appealing, Walker rebrands the backstory, highlighting that the home has undergone significant updates; removes the visceral triggers, like stains or odors; and incentivizes the emotionally courageous, providing closing-cost credits or a below-market interest rate that’s too attractive to ignore. "In one suicide listing that sat for a hundred and twenty days, for example, we priced it at seven percent below the clean comps, had the full remediation file, and a $10,000 closing cost credit that allowed the buyer to replace carpet and fixtures," Walker says. "Voilà, multiple offers."
Several years ago, Edwards was involved in the sale of a house in London where a double murder had taken place. "It was an extremely tragic case of a man who shot his wife and child before turning the gun on himself," he says. Despite being in a highly desirable neighborhood, the property sold at a substantial discount. Eventually, the purchasers demolished and rebuilt the house. "Sometimes buyers don’t just want a lower price—they want to erase the physical connection to what happened there entirely," Edwards says.
Ultimately, Edwards suggests that anyone considering a stigmatized property should look beyond the initial discount. "Think about how you personally feel about the history, how future buyers may react when you eventually resell, and whether the stigma is already fully reflected in the price," he says. "A bargain on the way in can still be difficult to sell on the way out."
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TopicsLifestyle
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