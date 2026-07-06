Concrete Blocks Meet Glass Walls at This $635K Michigan Home

From the Agent: "Set among mature trees, Jackson Hallett’s Dean House immediately feels grounded in its surroundings. Designed in 1970 for Dale and Judith Dean, the house is a great example of Hallett’s architectural language. From the approach, you notice the composition first: a series of geometric forms that come together in a way that feels both sculptural and balanced. The shapes echo the vertical rhythm of the trees, and the whole structure reads as one cohesive idea. Floor-to-ceiling glass lines the living spaces, pulling in natural light and framing views of the surrounding woods. The living room, dining area, and kitchen flow easily without heavy divisions or unnecessary walls. Throughout the house, fireplaces anchor the main spaces, integrated storage keeps things clean and uncluttered, and a lower-level recreation room features a wet bar. In 1988, the home was expanded with a primary suite designed by Saginaw architect Rex Reittenbach. The addition is seamless, staying true to Hallett’s original vision. It offers a spacious retreat with an en suite bath, a private sitting area, and its own balcony."