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Concrete Blocks Meet Glass Walls at This $635K Michigan HomeView 12 Photos

Concrete Blocks Meet Glass Walls at This $635K Michigan Home

Designed by famed local architect Jackson Hallett, the 1970s Midland residence manages to be monolithic and airy at the same time.
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Location: 5208 Sunset Drive, Midland, Michigan

Price: $635,000

Architect: Jackson Hallett

Year Built: 1970

Footprint: 4,824 Square Feet (5 Bed, 5 Bath) 

Lot Size: 0.58 Acres

From the Agent: "Set among mature trees, Jackson Hallett’s Dean House immediately feels grounded in its surroundings. Designed in 1970 for Dale and Judith Dean, the house is a great example of Hallett’s architectural language. From the approach, you notice the composition first: a series of geometric forms that come together in a way that feels both sculptural and balanced. The shapes echo the vertical rhythm of the trees, and the whole structure reads as one cohesive idea. Floor-to-ceiling glass lines the living spaces, pulling in natural light and framing views of the surrounding woods. The living room, dining area, and kitchen flow easily without heavy divisions or unnecessary walls. Throughout the house, fireplaces anchor the main spaces, integrated storage keeps things clean and uncluttered, and a lower-level recreation room features a wet bar. In 1988, the home was expanded with a primary suite designed by Saginaw architect Rex Reittenbach. The addition is seamless, staying true to Hallett’s original vision. It offers a spacious retreat with an en suite bath, a private sitting area, and its own balcony."

Jackson Hallet was a renowned midcentury architect based in Midland, Michigan, where the Dean House is located.&nbsp;

Jackson Hallet was a renowned midcentury architect based in Midland, Michigan, where the Dean House is located. 

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The home’s materiality nods to the original owners, Dale and Judith Dean, who worked in concrete block manufacturing.&nbsp;

The home’s materiality nods to the original owners, Dale and Judith Dean, who worked in concrete block manufacturing. 

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The interiors pair walls of glass with custom built-ins and dark hardwood.&nbsp;

The interiors pair walls of glass with custom built-ins and dark hardwood. 

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The home includes a sauna—the perfect place to warm up during Michigan winters.

The home includes a sauna—the perfect place to warm up during Michigan winters.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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