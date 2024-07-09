In Joshua Tree, an Artist’s Home and Studio Soaks Up Endless Desert Views

In Joshua Tree, California, the dream home of painter Heather Day and creative director Chase McBride sits on five acres at the end of several miles of sandy, unpaved road. When visitors walk through the front door at dinnertime, they’re greeted in many ways at once: Heather and Chase wave as they cook in the kitchen; their dog, Juno, jumps up to say hello; and the enormous glass doors in the living room, sitting open to let in the cooling desert air, frame a perfect view of the sun setting over a nearby mountain.

