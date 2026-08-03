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Lush Foliage Surrounds This Serene Pasadena Midcentury Listed for $3.9MView 15 Photos

Lush Foliage Surrounds This Serene Pasadena Midcentury Listed for $3.9M

Designed by David Stringer, the well-preserved home has original parquet floors, walls of glass, and a wine cave tucked into the hillside.
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Location: 832 Canon Drive, Pasadena, California

Price: 3,930,000

Architect: David Stringer

Year Built: 1963

Footprint: 3,492 Square Feet (4 Bed, 5 Bath)

Lot Size: 0.52 Acres

From the Agent: "832 Canon Drive in Pasadena’s Oak Knoll neighborhood is an architectural treasure that stands among the finest examples of iconic Southern California midcentury-modern design. Designed by noted architect David Stringer, AIA, and built by Pasadena's esteemed E.C. Moller Construction Company in 1963, the property’s design features clean lines and an effortless connection to the lush surrounding landscape. From the circular driveway, enter the home through the grand foyer and find yourself in an airy living and dining space. The room features original oak parquet floors, a raised-hearth fireplace with original brick accents, built-in cabinetry, a wet bar, and picturesque views in every direction. Two separate entrances lead to a sizable kitchen with a large picture window, abundant cabinet and countertop space, and access to the laundry room and attached two-car garage. Set on the opposite side of the house and separated from the living space by the entry foyer, each of the home’s three main bedrooms features floor-to-ceiling windows with direct access to the outdoors as well as an en suite bathroom—or in the case of the primary suite, two en suite bathrooms, both with built-in cabinetry and spacious countertops that serve as individual dressing areas. A large office, potentially usable as a fourth bedroom, looks through walls of glass onto a resort-style backyard. Outside you’ll also find one of the property’s most unique features: a spacious wine cave built directly into the hillside, where extensive custom racking and a naturally cool environment evoke old-world Europe."

Designed in 1963 by architect David Stringer,&nbsp; the home is on the market for the first time in over 30 years.&nbsp;

Designed in 1963 by architect David Stringer,  the home is on the market for the first time in over 30 years. 

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Lush Foliage Surrounds This Serene Pasadena Midcentury Listed for $3.9M - Photo 3 of 15 -
Lush Foliage Surrounds This Serene Pasadena Midcentury Listed for $3.9M - Photo 4 of 15 -
The original parquet floors extend throughout the house.&nbsp;

The original parquet floors extend throughout the house. 

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Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass frame garden views from nearly every room.&nbsp;

Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass frame garden views from nearly every room. 

Lush Foliage Surrounds This Serene Pasadena Midcentury Listed for $3.9M - Photo 8 of 15 -
Lush Foliage Surrounds This Serene Pasadena Midcentury Listed for $3.9M - Photo 9 of 15 -
Lush Foliage Surrounds This Serene Pasadena Midcentury Listed for $3.9M - Photo 10 of 15 -
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The landscaped backyard has an hourglass-shaped pool and a large patio with space for dining and lounging.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The landscaped backyard has an hourglass-shaped pool and a large patio with space for dining and lounging.  

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The wine cellar is built directly into the hillside.&nbsp;

The wine cellar is built directly into the hillside. 

Lush Foliage Surrounds This Serene Pasadena Midcentury Listed for $3.9M - Photo 15 of 15 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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