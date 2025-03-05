The L.A. Home From Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” Just Hit the Market for $3.8M
Location: 6120 Warner Drive, Los Angeles, California
Price: $3,795,000
Year Built: 1926
Renovation Designer: David Lucido
Footprint: 3,776 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.19 Acres
From the Agent: "This extraordinary four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has been meticulously remodeled. Every inch of the main residence exudes craftsmanship and artistry. A centerpiece of the home, the staircase, is adorned with hand-painted tiles by a local artisan, adding an unmistakable charm. The recently upgraded chef’s kitchen is a true culinary haven, featuring premium appliances. Perfectly located just moments from renowned museums and premier dining, this home offers the best of luxurious living, artistry, and convenience."
