The L.A. Home From Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” Just Hit the Market for $3.8M

From the Agent: "This extraordinary four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has been meticulously remodeled. Every inch of the main residence exudes craftsmanship and artistry. A centerpiece of the home, the staircase, is adorned with hand-painted tiles by a local artisan, adding an unmistakable charm. The recently upgraded chef’s kitchen is a true culinary haven, featuring premium appliances. Perfectly located just moments from renowned museums and premier dining, this home offers the best of luxurious living, artistry, and convenience."