The L.A. Home From Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” Just Hit the Market for $3.8M

The revamped Spanish-style four-bedroom had a star turn as the setting where Kristen Bell’s character records her podcast.
Location: 6120 Warner Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $3,795,000

Year Built: 1926

Renovation Designer: David Lucido

Footprint: 3,776 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 Acres

From the Agent: "This extraordinary four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has been meticulously remodeled. Every inch of the main residence exudes craftsmanship and artistry. A centerpiece of the home, the staircase, is adorned with hand-painted tiles by a local artisan, adding an unmistakable charm. The recently upgraded chef’s kitchen is a true culinary haven, featuring premium appliances. Perfectly located just moments from renowned museums and premier dining, this home offers the best of luxurious living, artistry, and convenience."

For the flooring, designer David Lucido imported Saltillo tile.

The home comes with a guesthouse that is&nbsp;accessible&nbsp;from the backyard.

Dark plaster walls add a moody, textural touch to this updated bathroom.&nbsp;

&nbsp;High-set windows fill the living room with sunlight while preserving privacy.

The lush backyard features tropical plants and a V-shaped pool.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

