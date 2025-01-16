This $1.4M Princeton Midcentury Was Designed by a Richard Neutra Protégé

From the Agent: "Vanguard midcentury design perfectly befits a peaceful Princeton cul de sac with woodsy paths connecting to the campus of Stuart Country Day School and the Mountain Lake watershed beyond. First commissioned by pioneering physicist Roger Dashen, this striking modernist home likely came to be when Dr. Dashen encountered the work of architect Thaddeus Longstreth at the Institute for Advanced Study, where he had built several commissioned works. Princeton-trained Longstreth first came to prominence after serving as an assistant to, and later associate of, modernist master Richard Neutra, collaborating on Neutra’s Kaufman house in the Palm Springs desert. The influence is particularly notable on Hardy Drive in the ways Longstreth incorporates the environment throughout the plan, sometimes seeming to eliminate the line between the interior and the extended living spaces outdoors. Massive windows, protected gardens and Zen-inspired terraces interact harmoniously with a surrounding clearing that gives way gradually to deeper forest."