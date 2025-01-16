New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
This $1.4M Princeton Midcentury Was Designed by a Richard Neutra Protégé

Architect Thaddeus Longstreth worked on the Kaufmann House before building this post-and-beam brick home surrounded by wooded paths in New Jersey.
Text by
Location: 75 Hardy Drive, Princeton, New Jersey

Price: $1,395,000

Architect: Thaddeus Longstreth

Year Built: 1973

Footprint: Four bedrooms, three baths

Lot Size: 2.11 acres

From the Agent: "Vanguard midcentury design perfectly befits a peaceful Princeton cul de sac with woodsy paths connecting to the campus of Stuart Country Day School and the Mountain Lake watershed beyond. First commissioned by pioneering physicist Roger Dashen, this striking modernist home likely came to be when Dr. Dashen encountered the work of architect Thaddeus Longstreth at the Institute for Advanced Study, where he had built several commissioned works. Princeton-trained Longstreth first came to prominence after serving as an assistant to, and later associate of, modernist master Richard Neutra, collaborating on Neutra’s Kaufman house in the Palm Springs desert. The influence is particularly notable on Hardy Drive in the ways Longstreth incorporates the environment throughout the plan, sometimes seeming to eliminate the line between the interior and the extended living spaces outdoors. Massive windows, protected gardens and Zen-inspired terraces interact harmoniously with a surrounding clearing that gives way gradually to deeper forest."

The living room features a gas fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, and exposed joists.

The home borders Coventry Farm Park, and the New Jersey woodland is visible from almost every room in the house.

The rock garden echoes Richard Neutra’s concept of "biorealism," which acknowledges humanity and nature’s inseparable relationship.

The slate entryway gives way to hardwood flooring in the living spaces.

Both the living room and dining room feature built-in storage.

75 Hardy Drive in Princeton, New Jersey, listed for $1,395,000 by Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

