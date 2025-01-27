A “Dune”-Esque Home in the Moroccan Desert Draws Water From Ancient Canals

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Rory Gardiner / @arorygardiner

From the Architect: "Two vital infrastructures cross this desert plot in the plain of Haouz. The first one, a mesref, is a small agricultural water channel filled a few times per year by a complex network of canals. The second, a khetara, is an underground drainage gallery built by the Almoravid 1,000 years ago to bring water to Marrakesh from distant groundwater. Although mostly invisible, water is an important part of this dry landscape. Humans have domesticated this area for thousands of years, irrigating and dividing the fields with endless rammed earth walls.

"Dar El Farina is a linear rural house following the two lines of the mesref and the khetara. The house divides the land into two radically different landscapes. On one side the desert land is kept untouched; on the other side a lush green garden of indigenous plants thanks to the ancestral water systems. The off-grid house uses the sun, the soil, and the water available on-site to be fully self-sustainable.