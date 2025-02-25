SubscribeSign In
A World of Color Awaits in This Revamped Marrakech Riad Seeking €505K

Bold hues run from the home’s central courtyard all the way up to its tiled rooftop terrace.
Location: Marrakech, Morocco

Price: €505,000 (approximately $528,907)

Renovation Date: 2019

Footprint: Approximately 1,378 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.03 acres

From the Agent: "This riad is ideally located in the Dar el Bacha district, not far from the famous Jemaa el-Fnaa square. The riad’s decor is a blend of tradition and modernity. It is laid out across two levels that center around a spacious interior courtyard. The ground floor comprises two living rooms, a well-equipped modern kitchen, and a bathroom. Upstairs, a passageway leads to two spacious bedrooms, each with its own en suite bathroom. The terrace offers several relaxation areas with views of the Dar el Bacha Palace gardens and the Atlas Mountains."

Located in Marrakech, Morocco, the riad is roughly 1,378 square feet with a traditional courtyard and a rooftop terrace.&nbsp;

The riad was renovated in 2019, although the original building date is unknown. The neighborhood dates back to the 16th century.

The riad is equipped with two bedrooms and three full bathrooms.&nbsp;

The property is listed as fully furnished.&nbsp;

The rooftop terrace overlooks the historic Dar el Bacha Palace gardens and the Atlas Mountains.&nbsp;&nbsp;

