A World of Color Awaits in This Revamped Marrakech Riad Seeking €505K
Location: Marrakech, Morocco
Price: €505,000 (approximately $528,907)
Renovation Date: 2019
Footprint: Approximately 1,378 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.03 acres
From the Agent: "This riad is ideally located in the Dar el Bacha district, not far from the famous Jemaa el-Fnaa square. The riad’s decor is a blend of tradition and modernity. It is laid out across two levels that center around a spacious interior courtyard. The ground floor comprises two living rooms, a well-equipped modern kitchen, and a bathroom. Upstairs, a passageway leads to two spacious bedrooms, each with its own en suite bathroom. The terrace offers several relaxation areas with views of the Dar el Bacha Palace gardens and the Atlas Mountains."
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.