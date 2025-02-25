A World of Color Awaits in This Revamped Marrakech Riad Seeking €505K

Footprint: Approximately 1,378 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.03 acres

From the Agent: "This riad is ideally located in the Dar el Bacha district, not far from the famous Jemaa el-Fnaa square. The riad’s decor is a blend of tradition and modernity. It is laid out across two levels that center around a spacious interior courtyard. The ground floor comprises two living rooms, a well-equipped modern kitchen, and a bathroom. Upstairs, a passageway leads to two spacious bedrooms, each with its own en suite bathroom. The terrace offers several relaxation areas with views of the Dar el Bacha Palace gardens and the Atlas Mountains."