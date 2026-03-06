SubscribeSign In
A Look at Dakar’s Dwindling “Bubble Houses”View 20 Photos

A Look at Dakar’s Dwindling “Bubble Houses”

The 1950s concrete dome houses were once widespread in Senegal’s capital. Photojournalist Andrea Ferro documented some of the few surviving structures, and the people who live in them.
Text by
Photos by
View 20 Photos

Since 2021, I’ve spent part of each year in Dakar, Senegal, for my work as a photojournalist and videographer. I mainly cover stories related to social issues and the effects of climate change on communities. About a year ago, an Italian friend living in Dakar told me about some dome houses in his neighborhood. I’d never heard of them before. Intrigued, I went with him to take a look.

Though I’ve focused my photography practice on reporting, I have an architecture degree and worked briefly as an architect. That’s probably why Dakar’s "bubble houses" remained in the back of my mind until I returned to Senegal to complete another project last October. Without much planning, I went back to the area I visited the year before, called Ouakam, where the largest number of remaining bubble houses are located. Its residents call it "Cité Ballon." There, I met one of the oldest residents of the neighborhood, known as Mr. "Papis." He introduced me to other owners of nearby bubble homes who welcomed me in to document their living setups. The stories I gathered from them, as well as from residents of surviving bubble houses in another district called Hann, helped me piece together some of the history of these at-risk pieces of Dakar’s architectural heritage.

The African Renaissance Monument towers on a hill overlooking Dakar’s Ouakam district, also nicknamed Cité Ballon for its historic population of "bubble houses" (or "balloon houses"). Between the 1950s and 1970s, some 1,200 of the concrete dome homes were built in several neighborhoods of Senegal’s capital. They were commissioned by the French colonial authorities as part of a plan to address a post-World War II housing shortage.

The African Renaissance Monument towers on a hill overlooking Dakar’s Ouakam district, also nicknamed Cité Ballon for its historic population of "bubble houses" (or "balloon houses"). Between the 1950s and 1970s, some 1,200 of the concrete dome homes were built in several neighborhoods of Senegal’s capital. They were commissioned by the French colonial authorities as part of a plan to address a post-World War II housing shortage.

Dakar’s bubble houses were developed from California architect Wallace Neff’s concept for the Airform house, which could be constructed using a giant inflatable balloon that was covered with steel mesh and then sprayed with gunite. The experimental dome homes were devised to be built on-site quickly and affordably, with minimal use of materials.

Dakar’s bubble houses were developed from California architect Wallace Neff’s concept for the Airform house, which could be constructed using a giant inflatable balloon that was covered with steel mesh and then sprayed with gunite. The experimental dome homes were devised to be built on-site quickly and affordably, with minimal use of materials.

A boy watches TV inside his family’s bubble house in Ouakam.&nbsp;

A boy watches TV inside his family’s bubble house in Ouakam. 

In the mid- to late-20th century, Dakar was home to one of the world’s largest concentrations of bubble houses, if not the largest. (Neff’s Airform method was used for low-cost housing projects from Egypt to Brazil.) Today, an estimated 100 remain in Senegal’s capital; some are still inhabited, and others have fallen into ruin.&nbsp;&nbsp;

In the mid- to late-20th century, Dakar was home to one of the world’s largest concentrations of bubble houses, if not the largest. (Neff’s Airform method was used for low-cost housing projects from Egypt to Brazil.) Today, an estimated 100 remain in Senegal’s capital; some are still inhabited, and others have fallen into ruin.  

In the original bubble houses, the internal partitions were low and detached from the perimeter to help encourage natural ventilation via window and door openings and an oculus at the top of the dome. In the Ouakam bubble house pictured above, two low, slightly off-center partitions set on a circular base intersect to create two bedrooms, a living/entry area, and a corner bathroom.

In the original bubble houses, the internal partitions were low and detached from the perimeter to help encourage natural ventilation via window and door openings and an oculus at the top of the dome. In the Ouakam bubble house pictured above, two low, slightly off-center partitions set on a circular base intersect to create two bedrooms, a living/entry area, and a corner bathroom.

The costly maintenance of the thin concrete shells, as well as the increased pressure of real estate development as urbanization rapidly accelerated in Senegal’s postindependence era, has led to the demolition or drastic transformation of many of the structures.&nbsp;

The costly maintenance of the thin concrete shells, as well as the increased pressure of real estate development as urbanization rapidly accelerated in Senegal’s postindependence era, has led to the demolition or drastic transformation of many of the structures. 

Some residents have raised the interior partitions in their bubble houses to enclose the rooms, which blocks the airflow. Many residents I spoke with described intense heat in the structures in summer and cold indoor temperatures during winter.

Some residents have raised the interior partitions in their bubble houses to enclose the rooms, which blocks the airflow. Many residents I spoke with described intense heat in the structures in summer and cold indoor temperatures during winter.

Dakar’s bubble houses used to have a considerable amount of surrounding free space, which helped provide better natural ventilation. Over the years, many residents modified or expanded the structures to better accommodate their households, which in Senegal are typically nonnuclear and multigenerational. Incorporating the small, circular houses into new multistory buildings or larger family compounds reduced the free space around them and impeded interior airflow.

Dakar’s bubble houses used to have a considerable amount of surrounding free space, which helped provide better natural ventilation. Over the years, many residents modified or expanded the structures to better accommodate their households, which in Senegal are typically nonnuclear and multigenerational. Incorporating the small, circular houses into new multistory buildings or larger family compounds reduced the free space around them and impeded interior airflow.

Some bubble houses are connected by narrow passages where residents socialize and carry out daily activities.&nbsp;

Some bubble houses are connected by narrow passages where residents socialize and carry out daily activities. 

A teacher living in Ouakam conducts remote classes near her family’s bubble house.

A teacher living in Ouakam conducts remote classes near her family’s bubble house.

Without historical or architectural organizations campaigning to preserve them, the bubble homes’ remaining residents have become their primary protectors. The inhabitants themselves disagree on the value of this architectural heritage: for some, the dome houses are assets to be preserved and passed on to future generations. Others think the structures would be better replaced with more modern and spacious buildings.&nbsp;

Without historical or architectural organizations campaigning to preserve them, the bubble homes’ remaining residents have become their primary protectors. The inhabitants themselves disagree on the value of this architectural heritage: for some, the dome houses are assets to be preserved and passed on to future generations. Others think the structures would be better replaced with more modern and spacious buildings. 

A bubble house in Ouakam that was partially demolished to make space for a new construction now lies completely abandoned.

A bubble house in Ouakam that was partially demolished to make space for a new construction now lies completely abandoned.

The last bubble houses in Dakar are not concentrated in a single area; in addition to Ouakam (seen here in an aerial view of a dome house), they can also be found in the Hann district, Zone A, Zone B, and Fann–Point E–Amitié.&nbsp;

The last bubble houses in Dakar are not concentrated in a single area; in addition to Ouakam (seen here in an aerial view of a dome house), they can also be found in the Hann district, Zone A, Zone B, and Fann–Point E–Amitié. 

A wall and a small shop selling food products in the Cité Ballon area partially blocks the view of the bubble house behind it.

A wall and a small shop selling food products in the Cité Ballon area partially blocks the view of the bubble house behind it.

An Ouakam resident plays with his dog on the roof of his family home, where several of the concrete dome houses are visible in the background.

An Ouakam resident plays with his dog on the roof of his family home, where several of the concrete dome houses are visible in the background.

The bubble houses in the Hann neighborhood were built in pairs and with more interior space to better accommodate large Senegalese households.

The bubble houses in the Hann neighborhood were built in pairs and with more interior space to better accommodate large Senegalese households.

Mr. Alioune Ndoye, a former employee of the Dakar land registry, stands outside of his family’s long-time "bubble house" in Hann.&nbsp;

Mr. Alioune Ndoye, a former employee of the Dakar land registry, stands outside of his family’s long-time "bubble house" in Hann. 

A view of a bedroom in a "double" bubble house in Hann.

A view of a bedroom in a "double" bubble house in Hann.

A resident of a double bubble house in Hann looks out of his bedroom window.

A resident of a double bubble house in Hann looks out of his bedroom window.

Andrea Ferro
Andrea Ferro is an independent photographer and videographer, active internationally, focusing on social reportage, environmental issues, and architectural photography.

Published

Topics

Lifestyle

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.