A Look at Dakar’s Dwindling “Bubble Houses”

Since 2021, I’ve spent part of each year in Dakar, Senegal, for my work as a photojournalist and videographer. I mainly cover stories related to social issues and the effects of climate change on communities. About a year ago, an Italian friend living in Dakar told me about some dome houses in his neighborhood. I’d never heard of them before. Intrigued, I went with him to take a look.

Though I’ve focused my photography practice on reporting, I have an architecture degree and worked briefly as an architect. That’s probably why Dakar’s "bubble houses" remained in the back of my mind until I returned to Senegal to complete another project last October. Without much planning, I went back to the area I visited the year before, called Ouakam, where the largest number of remaining bubble houses are located. Its residents call it "Cité Ballon." There, I met one of the oldest residents of the neighborhood, known as Mr. "Papis." He introduced me to other owners of nearby bubble homes who welcomed me in to document their living setups. The stories I gathered from them, as well as from residents of surviving bubble houses in another district called Hann, helped me piece together some of the history of these at-risk pieces of Dakar’s architectural heritage.