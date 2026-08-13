The Sunken Living Room in This Concrete Buenos Aires Home Looks Surprisingly Cozy

Photographer: Albano García / @albano.foto

From the Architect: "The commission for D House began with the personal story of its owner: a childhood spent in the countryside, a move to the city, and a return to those rural origins. That narrative became the guiding thread behind every design decision. Located in the quiet landscape of San Antonio de Areco, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the house unfolds entirely on a single level through two elongated volumes that echo the horizontal character of the Pampas. Rather than competing with the landscape, the architecture embraces it. Crisp white planes contrast with exposed concrete slabs and walls that frame the north-facing gallery—a generous covered outdoor living space from which the house opens onto the surrounding fields. Far from being a secondary area, this sheltered terrace is arguably the home’s most intensely lived-in space.

"The strategic carving of the two volumes creates a sequence of courtyards that seamlessly connect interior and exterior. Entry is made through one of these patios: a restrained transitional space enclosed by white walls, where a pivoting timber door frames the arrival and offers a glimpse of the courtyard beyond. Inside, a long entrance hall is illuminated by a large circular skylight cut into the concrete slab, flooding the space with natural overhead light and reinforcing the idea that this house understands architecture as both a material and a sensory experience.