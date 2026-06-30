No Less Than 17 Paint Colors Fill Every Inch of This New York Town House

In the 27 years they’ve been together, Michelle Erfer, a booking agent who works with venues including New York’s Paragon and Knockdown Center, and tech executive Theresa Mershon have never been afraid of color. Just two years after they completed a many-hued renovation of their apartment in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, they were displaced by a fire in the building. After two years bouncing between friends’ apartments, rentals, and hotels, they landed in East Brooklyn, just over the border with Queens, buying a two-story 1910 town house in Cypress Hills. Naturally, it was time to pour in the color.