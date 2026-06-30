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No Less Than 17 Paint Colors Fill Every Inch of This New York Town HouseView 12 Photos
Dwell Magazine

No Less Than 17 Paint Colors Fill Every Inch of This New York Town House

After being displaced by a fire, homeowners Michelle Erfer and Theresa Mershon returned to beloved shades for their new pad and added some bold hues, too.
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In the 27 years they’ve been together, Michelle Erfer, a booking agent who works with venues including New York’s Paragon and Knockdown Center, and tech executive Theresa Mershon have never been afraid of color. Just two years after they completed a many-hued renovation of their apartment in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, they were displaced by a fire in the building. After two years bouncing between friends’ apartments, rentals, and hotels, they landed in East Brooklyn, just over the border with Queens, buying a two-story 1910 town house in Cypress Hills. Naturally, it was time to pour in the color.

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