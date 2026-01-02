Your House Is Not the Corner Bar...but Does It Need Custom Matchbooks?

There’s a theory of restaurants (popularized by restaurant industry expert Ben Leventhal) that every restaurant wants, in its restaurant heart, to be either a nightclub or a diner. My friend Alison Thurston—who loves dinner parties and thrifting for home decor and analyzing the people we know as much as I do—and I have developed our own theory of homes: Every home, in its home heart, either wants to be a sanctuary or a restaurant. (Binaries are as false as they are useful frameworks, and sometimes they’re very fun.) Sanctuary homes are sunlit, minimalist, full of plants, quiet, peaceful—and a sure sign that they’ve been actualized is a sense of airy placelessness. Restaurant homes are curated, candlelit, soundtracked, oriented toward socializing—and a sure sign that they’ve been actualized is, I’ve decided, custom matchbooks. And the people are customizing! I’ve seen them twice in person, and online aplenty: ones with martini glass icons and hands clanking glasses, illustrated pets and other graphic logos, even a line drawing of a home’s facade, with type stating things like "Polly’s Place" or "Cripe Cottage." Alison and I both have restaurant homes. But only Alison has custom matchbooks. They’re a good mauve with no name and just her address and an insignia of a cat on the back. She has an ‘only first-time guests’ policy for handing them out. This is why we have restaurant homes, we like to invite the new. "I like always having random people come over," she says. "My favorite thing about single and slightly manic friends is they bring a random guest to dinner. When you’re in a sanctuary you need to be vetted, and be a guest who behaves." We love guests who don’t behave. She now distributes the extras to our friend’s "dilettante lovers who we’ll never see again" and to the Philadelphia Gas Works technician who inspects the pipes.

Before Alison, I first even learned about the possibility that a human civilian could order their own custom matchbooks for something other than a wedding from a TikTok by art director Delaney Lundquist, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and posts interior design content on social media under the handle @tremont_home. She thinks the appeal, for her originally and for the more than 18,000 people who liked her TikTok about her custom "Tremont Home" matchbooks (which she sells templates for on Etsy), is celebratory freewill.

Interior design content creator Delaney Lundquist sells templates for her custom "Tremont Home" matchbooks on Etsy.

"When you’re in your twenties and thirties, the novelty of having your own space, that you are entirely in charge of, is very special," she says. "Commemorating that with a memento that is highly personalized, and maybe a little bit of an inside joke, is playful. I think that’s what really sticks with people." "And,"—she adds immediately—"the interior space is increasingly visible and performative on social media. The matchbook is a little visual identifier, a representation of your brand and your home and your persona." Nick O’Brien, the CEO and founder of Templi, a printed goods company that has seen a 336 percent increase in custom matchbook orders since 2022, says of course the rise in people making custom matchbooks for their houses can be tied to the influence of social media culture. Is it a crystallization of the commodification of home-life-as-personal-brand? (Think: an ambient impulse to have a dinner party that looks tasteful, no matter how it tastes, and that projects a sense of your "aesthetic.") Sure it is. But, O’Brien says, it’s all got a big wink to it. Pet portraits on the matchbook covers are as common as satirical references to English estate-culture or sly indications that one’s house is a corner bar. O’Brien points to a memorable forest green set he printed with the words "Meet Me at Gianna’s" and a tablescape illustration. "It shows a love of restaurant culture," he says, "It’s casual, and they’re just trying to have fun."

O’Brien adds that part of the appeal for personal matchbooks is that they are newly available for the regular consumer. In the past couple years, he explains, the minimum order for custom matchbooks has come way, way down due to printing innovations from the manufacturers. Previously, minimums would be something like 5,000 items per order, and now they can reasonably start at 50 pieces, for about $100. Online graphic design platforms like Canva, as well as the availability of for-sale templates on Etsy, has made the design aspect more accessible as well. Like many personal objects that photograph well, these matchbooks, in their tiny way, carry the weighty tension between living online and offline. In a November 2025 New York Times story, Jennifer Bradley Franklin wrote about the rise in regular people giving everyday homes family crests, names, and insignia, and the wider trend of presenting domestic spaces as part of a carefully crafted identity and image. The branding of the house is effortful.

O’Brien imagines that people are drawn to these physical markers as a rejection of the screen-heavy world. The matchbook is something real to hold. But it’s also a signal that you’re living an offline life in which people are coming to your house and hanging out with you. And it’s a signal that looks very good in photos, to indicate to people online about your life offline. "Does it photograph?" he asks rhetorically. "Extremely well. It’s difficult to mess it up. It’s engagement-inducing."

Lifestyle content creator Rachel Shea DiBease’s custom matchbooks say: "I stole this from Rachel’s."

There’s a pure delight to these objects that’s undercut by the culture of the moment: that everything seems like it could be in service of a curated ethos. Sheila Liming, author of the 2023 book Hanging Out: The Radical Power of Killing Time, says that this little tension vibrating in each custom matchbook is what makes the phenomenon so fascinating. "It makes it feel like the stranger is the main audience for that gesture, and not necessarily the person who’s benefiting from it in the moment," she says, "which is a strangely depersonalizing way to go about hosting someone in your home." (Of course, if you’re a restaurant, you truly do court the stranger.) At the same time, Liming adds, mementos are wonderful: "There is a matchbook in my purse right now that I’ve been carrying around for over a year, because it reminds me of a certain meeting that I had in a restaurant with a person, right? I can understand how this keepsake culture, or this attachment to mementos, has carried over into hosting culture, and that desire to maybe stamp an experience with a physical object in the same kind of way." Like most mementos, the matchbook is real and it exists to reference an intangible experience. I forgot partway through writing this that matchbooks are actually useful. And I use them! All time! I light candles with them almost every day. They spark my thrice-yearly cigarettes.

Custom matchbooks, by design, won’t be seen everywhere. They’re not the status coffee table book. Their status is in their individuality and your pursuit of this personalized indulgence. Content creator Rachel Shea DiBease, who posts lifestyle content from her homes in Charleston and Philadelphia, thinks they’re great eye-catchers. Her custom matchbooks say: "I stole this from Rachel’s." "It’s a conversation starter," she says. "When I first started doing it, my husband, who’s in school for architecture, his friends would come over for board game nights and thought I was a graphic designer, because who else could make these?" Lundquist adds that these are the types of things that can make people really excited about hosting. "If the matches are what makes you excited to host and invite people over, hell yeah, make the matches and let that be the entryway to getting everything else," she says. I love to cook, but it’s imagining the tablescape that thrills me about having the dinner party.