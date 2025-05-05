SubscribeSign In
For $2.7M, You Can Scoop Up a Curvaceous L.A. Home by Eric Owen Moss

Set a stone’s throw from the beach, the property comes with lots of outdoor space and three separate units spread across four floors.
Location: 6672 Vista Del Mar, Playa Del Rey, California

Price: $2,699,000

Year Built: 1956

Renovation Date: 1977

Renovation Architect: Eric Owen Moss

Footprint: 3,114 square feet (4 bedrooms, 6 baths)

Lot Size: 0.06 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by renowned architect Eric Owen Moss in 1977, this property features a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the lower level, a one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in the middle, and a luxurious one-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse with a stunning top deck offering panoramic views. The property has received numerous upgrades, including new Navien tankless water heaters, a fresh exterior repaint, plumbing updates, a hot tub for the downstairs unit, new appliances, new flooring, roof repairs, and pest control, offering a truly turnkey living experience. Located just minutes from the beach and a short distance to shops, restaurants, and amenities, it offers both a unique living experience and a rare income-generating opportunity."

You can see the ocean from living room of this upper-level flat.

The rounded exterior creates a dining nook with wraparound views.&nbsp;

The property is a duplex that has been split into three units: a two-bedroom, two-bathroom flat on the lower level; a one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the middle; and a one-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse on top.

The home has numerous outdoor spaces—there are decks and patios out front, behind the home, and on the roof.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

