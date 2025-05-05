For $2.7M, You Can Scoop Up a Curvaceous L.A. Home by Eric Owen Moss
Location: 6672 Vista Del Mar, Playa Del Rey, California
Price: $2,699,000
Year Built: 1956
Renovation Date: 1977
Renovation Architect: Eric Owen Moss
Footprint: 3,114 square feet (4 bedrooms, 6 baths)
Lot Size: 0.06 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed by renowned architect Eric Owen Moss in 1977, this property features a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the lower level, a one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in the middle, and a luxurious one-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse with a stunning top deck offering panoramic views. The property has received numerous upgrades, including new Navien tankless water heaters, a fresh exterior repaint, plumbing updates, a hot tub for the downstairs unit, new appliances, new flooring, roof repairs, and pest control, offering a truly turnkey living experience. Located just minutes from the beach and a short distance to shops, restaurants, and amenities, it offers both a unique living experience and a rare income-generating opportunity."
6672 Vista Del Mar in Playa Del Rey, California is currently listed for $2,699,000 by Sierus Erdelyi of TruLine Realty.
