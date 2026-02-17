SubscribeSign In
In Cambria, a Curvaceous Midcentury Beach House Surfaces for $4.3M

Set steps from the sand, the completely renovated home has ocean views in every room—and it comes with a guesthouse.
Location: 107 Sherwood Drive, Cambria, California

Price: $4,350,000

Year Built: 1964

Renovation Date: 2022

Renovation Architect: Brent Barry

Renovation Builder: Cambria Corbet Construction

Footprint: 1,593 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 Acres

From the Agent: "This oceanfront estate blends midcentury design with a full renovation. The single-level residence embraces panoramic ocean views, while the privately sited guest home, just steps from the water’s edge and enhanced by the soothing sound of the surf, offers a serene sense of separation. Signature midcentury architectural elements including the curved wall, semicircular glass line, exposed beams, and original floorlines, which have been preserved and enhanced, grounding the home’s sculptural presence along the coastline. There’s a chef-caliber kitchen with Wolf appliances and a waterfall island,custom cabinetry, designer lighting, wide-plank flooring, a gas fireplace, a new roof, a new HVAC system, updated plumbing and electrical, a newpowder bath, and a discreet laundry area. It’s a rare oceanfront offering where iconic architecture, thoughtful craftsmanship, and coastal luxury converge along one of Cambria’s most captivating shorelines."

The updated kitchen has custom cabinetry and Wolf appliances.

The renovation architect, Brent Barry, spent a week at the home studying it before drafting.

The flooring is arranged to follow the home’s curvaceous layout.

The oceanfront backyard is landscaped with mature succulents.

The guest home sits on the street, with the main home faces the sea.

Steps lead down from the home to the beach.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

