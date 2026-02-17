In Cambria, a Curvaceous Midcentury Beach House Surfaces for $4.3M

Footprint: 1,593 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 Acres

From the Agent: "This oceanfront estate blends midcentury design with a full renovation. The single-level residence embraces panoramic ocean views, while the privately sited guest home, just steps from the water’s edge and enhanced by the soothing sound of the surf, offers a serene sense of separation. Signature midcentury architectural elements including the curved wall, semicircular glass line, exposed beams, and original floorlines, which have been preserved and enhanced, grounding the home’s sculptural presence along the coastline. There’s a chef-caliber kitchen with Wolf appliances and a waterfall island,custom cabinetry, designer lighting, wide-plank flooring, a gas fireplace, a new roof, a new HVAC system, updated plumbing and electrical, a newpowder bath, and a discreet laundry area. It’s a rare oceanfront offering where iconic architecture, thoughtful craftsmanship, and coastal luxury converge along one of Cambria’s most captivating shorelines."