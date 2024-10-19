Open House Event: They Gave Their “Grey Gardens” Craftsman a Grand Reinvention
Dwell’s Open House: Los Angeles event offers a rare opportunity to step inside three architecturally amazing homes on the east side. Read on for a peek at one of the projects our ticket holders are touring—and sign up for our newsletter to be the first to know about other upcoming Open House events.
When architect Chet Callahan first set eyes on his future family home, he had to squint to see its potential. "When we bought the house, it had a little bit of a Grey Gardens vibe," says Chet, who leads his own boutique design studio with projects in Los Angeles and beyond. Deferred maintenance and overgrown plants had left the early 20th-century estate in a historic, gated Los Feliz community feeling shabby and broken down, but Chet was undeterred. "I could see that there was this grand lady underneath the crumbling facade, but she was tired, and she needed a facelift," he says.
The home had fallen into disrepair, but Chet knew he could make it work for his family—which includes his husband, Jacinto, and their two sons, Hernan and Noe—and the community events they had grown to love hosting.
Situated on a nearly acre-size lot, the home is remarkable for having so much green space just steps away from the bustling core of Los Feliz. "For a long time after it was built, it really was the only thing around," says Chet, who did extensive research on the home before beginning the renovation process. "When the house was built, it had a windmill and a water tower because there were no public utilities serving the property."
Chet says the existing home, built sometime between 1895 and 1905 by boot shop owner W.E. Cummings, was a "mishmash of styles that would have been popular at the time," including craftsman and Spanish revival—so he and interior designer Ghislaine Viñas took liberty in making changes and additions that would enable the house to function for his family. At the same time, he wanted to honor special details, such as the handcrafted wall panels, moldings, and balustrades. "We wanted to celebrate the home’s history, but we didn’t want to cosplay and mimic the historic details with the new interventions," explains Chet.
The first item on the docket was to fix the home’s foundation and reinforce the structure. "We jacked the whole house up on temporary shoring and poured new foundations," recalls Chet. Besides installing new windows and a new mechanical system, the architect also knew he wanted to overhaul the kitchen and bathrooms, and make space for an at-home studio in the attic.
Chet took a similar attitude toward a new addition to the back of the house, which allows for an expanded kitchen that opens to a terrace, with a home gym and carport below. Essentially a glass box, the addition forms a central atrium which brings light into the ground-level living spaces, and across the second floor which contains the bedrooms. "With the addition, we were thinking about scale as a way to relate old and new," says Chet. "We chose monolithic surfaces and large-scale pieces as a way to relate to the original house and its grandeur."
In the kitchen, large slabs of white Corian form the island and countertops. The kitchen casework is also a crisp white, which contrasts dramatically against the wood walls and floors of adjacent spaces which are original to the house.
Now, Chet finds the kitchen functions just as he expected: as the family’s central hub, and as ground zero during parties and events. It embodies Chet’s design goals for the home as a place of convergence, where old and new intersect with a grounded sense of respect. "We wanted our home to be a welcoming place for our kids, their friends, and the community of which we are a part," says Chet. "Ultimately, it’s about creating something unique that is unlike any place you’ve ever been. That’s what makes for memorable experiences."
Project Details:
Architect of Record: Chet Architecture / @chet___arch
Builder: Mark Drexler + Associates / @markdrexlerassociates
Interior Design: Ghislaine Viñas / @ghislaine_vinas
Landscape Design: Judy Kameon, Elysian Landscapes
Cabinetry Design/Installation: Bulthaup
