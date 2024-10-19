Open House Event: They Gave Their “Grey Gardens” Craftsman a Grand Reinvention

Dwell’s Open House: Los Angeles event offers a rare opportunity to step inside three architecturally amazing homes on the east side. Read on for a peek at one of the projects our ticket holders are touring—and sign up for our newsletter to be the first to know about other upcoming Open House events. When architect Chet Callahan first set eyes on his future family home, he had to squint to see its potential. "When we bought the house, it had a little bit of a Grey Gardens vibe," says Chet, who leads his own boutique design studio with projects in Los Angeles and beyond. Deferred maintenance and overgrown plants had left the early 20th-century estate in a historic, gated Los Feliz community feeling shabby and broken down, but Chet was undeterred. "I could see that there was this grand lady underneath the crumbling facade, but she was tired, and she needed a facelift," he says.

Originally constructed sometime between 1895 and 1905, the Los Feliz home was built by W.E. Cummings, a transplant from Kansas City who opened a boot shop in Los Angeles that eventually grew to become a department store.

Architect Chet Callahan updated the home for himself and his young family. "I don’t think there were many bidders on the home, because other people didn't see the potential," says Chet.

The home had fallen into disrepair, but Chet knew he could make it work for his family—which includes his husband, Jacinto, and their two sons, Hernan and Noe—and the community events they had grown to love hosting.



The house is surrounded by mature plants and gardens. "I love living in Los Feliz because it’s in the middle of urban Los Angeles, but you also have all these mature trees and greenery, so it feels like a park in the middle of the city," says Chet.

Situated on a nearly acre-size lot, the home is remarkable for having so much green space just steps away from the bustling core of Los Feliz. "For a long time after it was built, it really was the only thing around," says Chet, who did extensive research on the home before beginning the renovation process. "When the house was built, it had a windmill and a water tower because there were no public utilities serving the property."



Chet worked with interior designer Ghislaine Viñas to revamp the interiors, mixing old and new. "The goal was to create a uniquely eclectic space that allowed their individuality to shine," says Viñas. In the living room, pendant lights by Michael Anastassiades illuminate a sofa by de Sede and a brass-finished coffee table by Karl Springer.

Chet says the existing home, built sometime between 1895 and 1905 by boot shop owner W.E. Cummings, was a "mishmash of styles that would have been popular at the time," including craftsman and Spanish revival—so he and interior designer Ghislaine Viñas took liberty in making changes and additions that would enable the house to function for his family. At the same time, he wanted to honor special details, such as the handcrafted wall panels, moldings, and balustrades. "We wanted to celebrate the home’s history, but we didn’t want to cosplay and mimic the historic details with the new interventions," explains Chet.



In the entry, a custom rug and stair runner fabricated by the Rug Company soften the space. The marble console is by Joris Poggioli and the green mirror is by Zieta.

Chet sought to merge old and new, highlighting the home’s original architectural details like moulding and wall paneling while injecting contemporary art, lighting, and furnishings. "I have a lot of respect for the detailed craftsmanship of the turn of the 20th century, so there was a real desire to honor that," Chet says.

The first item on the docket was to fix the home’s foundation and reinforce the structure. "We jacked the whole house up on temporary shoring and poured new foundations," recalls Chet. Besides installing new windows and a new mechanical system, the architect also knew he wanted to overhaul the kitchen and bathrooms, and make space for an at-home studio in the attic.



A new stair with bright blue carpeting and custom-painted murals makes for a spirited journey up to the attic-level office. Artist Adrian Kay Wong painted the mural.

The upstairs attic houses Chet’s design studio, Chet Architecture, where he and his staff work on projects in Los Angeles and beyond. "Having my office at home was an important part of the renovation from the start, and I love this space because it has a treehouse feeling with views of the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Observatory," says Chet.

Chet took a similar attitude toward a new addition to the back of the house, which allows for an expanded kitchen that opens to a terrace, with a home gym and carport below. Essentially a glass box, the addition forms a central atrium which brings light into the ground-level living spaces, and across the second floor which contains the bedrooms. "With the addition, we were thinking about scale as a way to relate old and new," says Chet. "We chose monolithic surfaces and large-scale pieces as a way to relate to the original house and its grandeur."



A new addition at the back of the house allows for an expanded kitchen and outdoor patio, and a carport below. "We cut holes in each of the floors to create this new central atrium space, which helps bring light and fresh air into the house," says Chet.

Part of the new addition, the sleek kitchen offers a stark contrast to the home’s heavily detailed original spaces. "You go on this journey through the house and you arrive at this very minimal kitchen," says Chet. "It’s almost like you’re walking through time." The kitchen features Corian countertops and Bulthaup cabinets. The artworks are by Derrick Adams and Brett Murray.

In the kitchen, large slabs of white Corian form the island and countertops. The kitchen casework is also a crisp white, which contrasts dramatically against the wood walls and floors of adjacent spaces which are original to the house.



The kitchen connects to a breakfast room and family room. "The home is an embodiment of their eccentric, yet sophisticated style," says Viñas. "It’s elegant and refined, but also quirky, playful, and relaxed, capturing the essence of Chet and his family."

In the breakfast room, Viñas designed the table and console. The pendant light is by Moooi with chairs by Modernica.

The family room is anchored by a Montauk sofa sectional and Jaime Hayon coffee table. The pony chair is by Eero Aarnio and the overhead lighting fixture is from PET Lamp. "We try to imbue a sense of playfulness in every project," says Chet, explaining how his home reflects his larger design philosophy.

Now, Chet finds the kitchen functions just as he expected: as the family’s central hub, and as ground zero during parties and events. It embodies Chet’s design goals for the home as a place of convergence, where old and new intersect with a grounded sense of respect. "We wanted our home to be a welcoming place for our kids, their friends, and the community of which we are a part," says Chet. "Ultimately, it’s about creating something unique that is unlike any place you’ve ever been. That’s what makes for memorable experiences."



On the outdoor patio off the kitchen, the outdoor furniture is a collaboration between Laun and Chet Architecture. The fabric is by HBF Textiles and Ghislaine Viñas. "Ultimately, by mixing old and new throughout the house, the intention was that the elements work together and help highlight each other," says Chet.

Floor plan of Cummings Estate by Chet Architects