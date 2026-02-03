The Ski Slopes Are 10 Minutes Away From This $1.2M Arizona Cabin

From the Agent: "The Cubist, designed by award-winning architect Kevin B. Howard, showcases uncompromising design, exceptional quality, and the finest finishes, appliances, and fixtures. Perfectly positioned to capture mountain and lush forest views, this three-story residence is located in the heart of Summerhaven. The property is easy to preview, with the exclusive opportunity to meet directly with the architect/builder to fully appreciate the vision and craftsmanship of this one-of-a-kind home."