The Ski Slopes Are 10 Minutes Away From This $1.2M Arizona Cabin
Location: 12625 N Ray Avenue, Mount Lemmon, Arizona
Price: $1,200,000
Year Built: 2023
Architect: Kevin B. Howard
Footprint: 1,500 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.11 Acres
From the Agent: "The Cubist, designed by award-winning architect Kevin B. Howard, showcases uncompromising design, exceptional quality, and the finest finishes, appliances, and fixtures. Perfectly positioned to capture mountain and lush forest views, this three-story residence is located in the heart of Summerhaven. The property is easy to preview, with the exclusive opportunity to meet directly with the architect/builder to fully appreciate the vision and craftsmanship of this one-of-a-kind home."
12625 N Ray Avenue in Mount Lemmon, Arizona, is currently listed for $1,200,000 by Leanna Georges of Sotheby's International Realty.
