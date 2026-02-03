SubscribeSign In
The Ski Slopes Are 10 Minutes Away From This $1.2M Arizona CabinView 9 Photos

The Ski Slopes Are 10 Minutes Away From This $1.2M Arizona Cabin

Set on a hillside, the recently built three-story home has huge windows, several balconies, and forest views in every direction.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 12625 N Ray Avenue, Mount Lemmon, Arizona

Price: $1,200,000

Year Built: 2023

Architect: Kevin B. Howard

Footprint: 1,500 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.11 Acres

From the Agent: "The Cubist, designed by award-winning architect Kevin B. Howard, showcases uncompromising design, exceptional quality, and the finest finishes, appliances, and fixtures. Perfectly positioned to capture mountain and lush forest views, this three-story residence is located in the heart of Summerhaven. The property is easy to preview, with the exclusive opportunity to meet directly with the architect/builder to fully appreciate the vision and craftsmanship of this one-of-a-kind home."

The Ski Slopes Are 10 Minutes Away From This $1.2M Arizona Cabin - Photo 1 of 8 -
The double-height living room has a floor-to-ceiling window that frames the surrounding forest.

The double-height living room has a floor-to-ceiling window that frames the surrounding forest.

The common areas are located on the main floor. There’s one bedroom upstairs, and another on the lower level.

The common areas are located on the main floor. There’s one bedroom upstairs, and another on the lower level.

The Ski Slopes Are 10 Minutes Away From This $1.2M Arizona Cabin - Photo 4 of 8 -
The Ski Slopes Are 10 Minutes Away From This $1.2M Arizona Cabin - Photo 5 of 8 -
This bedroom is heated by a fireplace.

This bedroom is heated by a fireplace.

The home looks out onto Mount Lemmon and the Santa Catalina Mountains.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The home looks out onto Mount Lemmon and the Santa Catalina Mountains.  

The home is less than 10 minutes from Mount Lemmon Ski Valley.

The home is less than 10 minutes from Mount Lemmon Ski Valley.

12625 N Ray Avenue in Mount Lemmon, Arizona, is currently listed for $1,200,000 by Leanna Georges of Sotheby's International Realty. 

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.