Knocking Out Partitions and a Drop Ceiling Loft-ified This ’60s Spanish Home

Location: Cartagena, Spain

Photographer: Hiperfocal / @hiperfocal_

Photographer: Hiperfocal / @hiperfocal_ From the Architect: "Casa Cruda repairs a 1960s neighborhood house through a minimal and precise intervention. Rather than transforming, it refines and reactivates what already exists, turning built memory into the driving force of the project. Casa Cruda preserves both previous traces and the scars that emerged during the process, embracing them as part of the material narrative of the house. Through a series of measured gestures, the spatial quality is enhanced: ceiling height and volume are increased, natural light is amplified, and a single open, flexible space is created. Casa Cruda clearly distinguishes between two levels: a renewed base—floors and rendered surfaces—and an upper part that remains raw, authentic, and untouched. "During the intervention, the house was stripped bare, removing partitions, suspended ceilings, and cladding layers that had been added over time. This act of clearing simplified the layout and revealed the full volume previously hidden behind these elements. This process also unveiled the essence of the original construction: the fired brick of the party wall, and the wooden trusses and beams supporting the pitched tiled roof. Rather than concealing them, these elements are left exposed as active components of the project, adding texture, character, and a material memory to the new space.