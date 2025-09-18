Knocking Out Partitions and a Drop Ceiling Loft-ified This ’60s Spanish Home
Project Details:
Location: Cartagena, Spain
Architect: Meii Estudio / @meii_estudio
Footprint: 807 square feet
Builder: Traza Construye
Photographer: Hiperfocal / @hiperfocal_
From the Architect: "Casa Cruda repairs a 1960s neighborhood house through a minimal and precise intervention. Rather than transforming, it refines and reactivates what already exists, turning built memory into the driving force of the project. Casa Cruda preserves both previous traces and the scars that emerged during the process, embracing them as part of the material narrative of the house. Through a series of measured gestures, the spatial quality is enhanced: ceiling height and volume are increased, natural light is amplified, and a single open, flexible space is created. Casa Cruda clearly distinguishes between two levels: a renewed base—floors and rendered surfaces—and an upper part that remains raw, authentic, and untouched.
"During the intervention, the house was stripped bare, removing partitions, suspended ceilings, and cladding layers that had been added over time. This act of clearing simplified the layout and revealed the full volume previously hidden behind these elements. This process also unveiled the essence of the original construction: the fired brick of the party wall, and the wooden trusses and beams supporting the pitched tiled roof. Rather than concealing them, these elements are left exposed as active components of the project, adding texture, character, and a material memory to the new space.
"The roof was preserved almost entirely, except for one key intervention: the opening of a large operable skylight. This void not only provides access to the new rooftop terrace, but also introduces a direct connection with the sky—acting as a vertical device that articulates the home and transforms the spatial perception of the interior. Natural light floods the space from above, traveling across the volume and reshaping the atmosphere throughout the day and across seasons. More than simply illuminating, the light structures the space, reveals textures, and activates surfaces, establishing a shifting relationship between everyday life and the natural rhythms of the environment.
"At the heart of the project lies a large open space that concentrates daily life into a single volume. It is organized into two clearly distinct layers: the lower level, renovated and updated; and the upper level, preserved in its original state as a witness to time and construction. A continuous sage green resin floor unifies the horizontal plane and transitions into a ceramic baseboard. From that point upward, a floating technical cladding runs along the perimeter, containing all necessary installations while maintaining the visual clarity of the space. This enclosure is only interrupted at specific points to allow access to the more intimate resting area. The volume is completed with vegetation, lighting, furniture, and artworks by local artists, which populate the interior and activate its scale—giving each corner character and individuality."
Published
