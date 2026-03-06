Construction Diary: They Lived in a Yurt for Six Years as They DIYed Their $708K Home

After living in a boat and a tree house over the years, Peter and Jan Hackett were yearning for something more permanent. Ready to retire and itching to move from Washington State back to Oregon, where they had raised their two kids, the Hacketts decided to build a new house from the ground up. After tackling a series of renovation projects in their various homes over the years, the couple knew they could handle the build—especially with Peter’s decades of experience in construction.