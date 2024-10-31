SubscribeSign In
Light Is the Main Character at This Crisp White New Zealand Home

The louver-wrapped veranda tempers the sun, while clerestories let in a play of shadows cast by surrounding trees.
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Point Wells, New Zealand

Architect: Pac Studio / @pacstudio

Footprint: 3,014 square feet

Builder: Lindesay Construction

Structural Engineer: Hutchinson Consulting Engineers

Interior Design: Pac Studio and Steven Lloyd Architecture

Cabinetry Design: Guyco

Photographer: Simon Devitt / @simondevitt_photographer

From the Architect: "The façade is composed of horizontal weatherboards with a battened grid that sets the windows of the building in elevations that are constantly in the feathered shadow of trees—which is emblematic of our intention to design a house to harness the interplay of light and shadow.

"Built to an ‘S’ plan, the predominant living spaces wrap around a central courtyard, with verandas and breezeways with louvered edges contributing both a lightness and the experience of being simultaneously inside and out. The home is predominantly a pristine white inside, with an exterior in a pale pinkish color reminiscent of seashells. At night, the home glows like a light box.

"The louvres add a dynamic edge to the home that allows it to be precisely fine-tuned for airflow and light, prospect or privacy, openness or shelter. The street can be shut off while the interior is open. Or, on a summer’s day you can engage with the neighborhood to enjoy the spectacle of dog walking, swimmers and bike riding, or otherwise modify the rhythm and porosity of the louvres to control the wind, sun, and ambient light.

"Raking clerestory windows are another key design element. They wrap around the house, allowing our clients to enjoy the movement of sun or moon as they track across the sky, and the dance of light across the interior’s structural elements."

