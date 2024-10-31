Light Is the Main Character at This Crisp White New Zealand Home

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Simon Devitt / @simondevitt_photographer

From the Architect: "The façade is composed of horizontal weatherboards with a battened grid that sets the windows of the building in elevations that are constantly in the feathered shadow of trees—which is emblematic of our intention to design a house to harness the interplay of light and shadow.

"Built to an ‘S’ plan, the predominant living spaces wrap around a central courtyard, with verandas and breezeways with louvered edges contributing both a lightness and the experience of being simultaneously inside and out. The home is predominantly a pristine white inside, with an exterior in a pale pinkish color reminiscent of seashells. At night, the home glows like a light box.