Light Is the Main Character at This Crisp White New Zealand Home
Project Details:
Location: Point Wells, New Zealand
Architect: Pac Studio / @pacstudio
Footprint: 3,014 square feet
Builder: Lindesay Construction
Structural Engineer: Hutchinson Consulting Engineers
Interior Design: Pac Studio and Steven Lloyd Architecture
Cabinetry Design: Guyco
Photographer: Simon Devitt / @simondevitt_photographer
From the Architect: "The façade is composed of horizontal weatherboards with a battened grid that sets the windows of the building in elevations that are constantly in the feathered shadow of trees—which is emblematic of our intention to design a house to harness the interplay of light and shadow.
"Built to an ‘S’ plan, the predominant living spaces wrap around a central courtyard, with verandas and breezeways with louvered edges contributing both a lightness and the experience of being simultaneously inside and out. The home is predominantly a pristine white inside, with an exterior in a pale pinkish color reminiscent of seashells. At night, the home glows like a light box.
"The louvres add a dynamic edge to the home that allows it to be precisely fine-tuned for airflow and light, prospect or privacy, openness or shelter. The street can be shut off while the interior is open. Or, on a summer’s day you can engage with the neighborhood to enjoy the spectacle of dog walking, swimmers and bike riding, or otherwise modify the rhythm and porosity of the louvres to control the wind, sun, and ambient light.
"Raking clerestory windows are another key design element. They wrap around the house, allowing our clients to enjoy the movement of sun or moon as they track across the sky, and the dance of light across the interior’s structural elements."
