In Austin, a Famed Midcentury Apartment Just Listed for $2.8K a Month

Architect: Harwell Hamilton Harris

Footprint: 858 square feet

From the Agent: "It’s 1959—and this is the coolest building going up in Austin. The Drag is still sleepy. Barton Springs costs a nickel. And nestled under a canopy of live oaks in West Campus, a quiet masterpiece is taking shape. Commissioned by UT English professor Dr. Thomas Cranfill and photographer Hans Beacham, the Cranfill Apartments were designed by legendary modernist Harwell Hamilton Harris—a blend of redwood warmth, concrete honesty, and perfectly scaled, light-filled living. And now, Unit 2 is available for rent and for the next devoted steward."