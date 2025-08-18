In Austin, a Famed Midcentury Apartment Just Listed for $2.8K a Month
Location: 1911 Cliff Street #2, Austin, Texas
Price: $2,800 per month
Year Built: 1959
Architect: Harwell Hamilton Harris
Footprint: 858 square feet
From the Agent: "It’s 1959—and this is the coolest building going up in Austin. The Drag is still sleepy. Barton Springs costs a nickel. And nestled under a canopy of live oaks in West Campus, a quiet masterpiece is taking shape. Commissioned by UT English professor Dr. Thomas Cranfill and photographer Hans Beacham, the Cranfill Apartments were designed by legendary modernist Harwell Hamilton Harris—a blend of redwood warmth, concrete honesty, and perfectly scaled, light-filled living. And now, Unit 2 is available for rent and for the next devoted steward."
1911 Cliff Street #2 in Austin, Texas, is currently listed for $2,800 per month by Lesley Taylor of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.
