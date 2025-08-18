SubscribeSign In
In Austin, a Famed Midcentury Apartment Just Listed for $2.8K a Month

Built in 1959 by Richard Neutra apprentice Harwell Hamilton Harris, the unit is decked out with globe lights, a lofted sleeping area, and a double-height wall of glass.
Text by
Location: 1911 Cliff Street #2, Austin, Texas 

Price: $2,800 per month

Year Built: 1959 

Architect: Harwell Hamilton Harris

Footprint: 858 square feet

From the Agent: "It’s 1959—and this is the coolest building going up in Austin. The Drag is still sleepy. Barton Springs costs a nickel. And nestled under a canopy of live oaks in West Campus, a quiet masterpiece is taking shape. Commissioned by UT English professor Dr. Thomas Cranfill and photographer Hans Beacham, the Cranfill Apartments were designed by legendary modernist Harwell Hamilton Harris—a blend of redwood warmth, concrete honesty, and perfectly scaled, light-filled living. And now, Unit 2 is available for rent and for the next devoted steward."

The Cranfill Apartments are right by the University of Texas, where Harwell Hamilton Harris was the dean of architecture from 1952 to 1955. The university’s library houses an archive of his work.&nbsp;

In line with Harris’s other buildings, the Cranfill Apartments make use of concrete block construction.&nbsp;

The airy primary bedroom is open on both sides. A large glass slider provides access to a balcony, and a low wall of shelving allows views over the living room.

The home is clad in original board-and-batten redwood siding.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

