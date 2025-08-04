SubscribeSign In
Craig Ellwood’s Best-Preserved Case Study House Seeks $5.4M in L.A.

The meticulously maintained Bel Air home is a midcentury time capsule that still stands true to the architect’s vision.
Location: 1811 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles, California

Price: $5,395,000

Year Built: 1953

Architect: Craig Ellwood

Footprint: 1,664 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 Acres

From the Agent: "The only Case Study House by Craig Ellwood that still stands in its original condition. In 1945, Arts & Architecture magazine launched the now internationally celebrated Case Study House Program, introducing the broad public to new concepts for living well, and efficiently. This house is design #16 in the program. Sited near the top of prestigious Bel Air Road, this property affords a rare opportunity to experience and enjoy a quintessential California lifestyle. From its airy site, this seemingly floating, glass-walled, pavilion-like residence provides city and ocean views to the south and west. Here, one lives with direct connection to nature, with an abundance of natural light, and openness to outside and the garden. The property includes an open-plan living space, two bedrooms, two baths, laundry, and a two-car carport."

The Case Study Houses were meticulously documented, and the current owner was able to restore much of the property to its original specifications and finishes.

A flex space near the living area can be sectioned off with a curtain for privacy.

The home’s steel framing is painted red for a pop of color.

The home’s walls stop about a foot shy of the roof, connecting the rooms.

The living room fireplace shares a chimney with another fireplace outside.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

