Craig Ellwood’s Best-Preserved Case Study House Seeks $5.4M in L.A.

From the Agent: "The only Case Study House by Craig Ellwood that still stands in its original condition. In 1945, Arts & Architecture magazine launched the now internationally celebrated Case Study House Program, introducing the broad public to new concepts for living well, and efficiently. This house is design #16 in the program. Sited near the top of prestigious Bel Air Road, this property affords a rare opportunity to experience and enjoy a quintessential California lifestyle. From its airy site, this seemingly floating, glass-walled, pavilion-like residence provides city and ocean views to the south and west. Here, one lives with direct connection to nature, with an abundance of natural light, and openness to outside and the garden. The property includes an open-plan living space, two bedrooms, two baths, laundry, and a two-car carport."